With finals quickly approaching, the stress of the end of the semester can cause burnout in college students who want nothing more than to pass their classes and move on to the next semester. As someone who typically doesn’t do as well on finals because of test anxiety, here are some tips that I use to help me with my finals and to keep me level-headed during this hectic time of the year.

study in small chunks Typically, we may write in our planners and study for exams in large blocks. However, finals week is a huge task, and breaking down studying tasks allows you to create smaller, more specific tasks that are less intimidating to complete. For example, if you need to study for an exam, break down that task by setting a focus for that study session. I like to place a specific content area as a focus for that study session. Breaking down these tasks makes studying less overwhelming, allowing you to focus on making sure that you understand the content of that chapter before moving on. take time for yourself I know that this seems extremely obvious; however, with exam season, self-care tends to get put on the back burner. It’s important to take breaks and let yourself have time to refresh and relax. Allow yourself time to continue with your hobbies and give yourself a little serotonin during this draining time of the year. I like to color, embroider, watch movies or shows, paint, read, etc. Taking time for yourself doesn’t have to be a whole day affair; you could do some studying, then give yourself a break by scrolling on TikTok for twenty minutes, and then get back to your study grind! stick to your normal routine During exam season, it’s important to try to keep a consistent routine. Having a routine helps to clear your mind of unnecessary tasks throughout the day because you already have a routine set of what you plan on doing throughout the day. If you go to the gym early in the morning, keep doing that during finals season. I know that it may seem counter-productive to do anything but study, but keeping your normal routine can help you minimize unnecessary stress at the end of the semester. I like to stick to a routine because it makes me feel better about everything going on, and I tend to be less stressed when I stick to my routine. breath! Sometimes, during that exam, you freak out and forget everything that you worked so hard to remember. When this happens, take a few minutes to breathe and ground yourself. I like to use a technique where I breathe in for four seconds and then breathe out for four seconds. As you are breathing in and out, put your hand in a pinching position, starting with your thumb and pointer finger. As you begin the next step of breathing, you switch the pinching position to other fingers (thumb to middle, thumb to ring, thumb to pinky); repeat this as many times as you need. When taking the time to breathe, we are allowing our brains to clear, and you may find that you remember more than you think you did.

I hope that this helps all of you with the stress of finals. Make sure that you are taking time to take care of yourself and give yourself a little grace. Have a great end of the semester!