The Harmful Effects of Anti-Aging Products on Young Skin

It’s no secret the beauty standards of our society encourage women to look as youthful as possible for as long as possible. Women and girls everywhere are worrying more and more about the fine lines and wrinkles that come with getting older, and they feel pressured to curb these natural processes as much as they can in order to remain “beautiful” and “desirable.” Teenaged girls, particularly, are using anti-aging skin care products at shockingly young—and frankly absurd—ages, and these products do much more harm to their skin than good.

The trend of having a skincare collection has caught on among many young teens and tweens, who are eager to gather as many products as possible. Some of these products have even become status symbols, with many girls proudly displaying their extensive (and expensive!) collections on social media. However, what’s often overlooked is that many of these viral products contain harmful chemicals that could potentially cause permanent damage to young girls’ skin. Anti-aging skincare products contain various chemicals intended to tighten the skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and refine the skin tone. Some of the chemicals in these products include retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, peptides, collagen, and many more.

These harsh chemicals can be extremely damaging to young, fragile skin, potentially causing irreversible harm. Simply put, young skin is not very durable. Anti-aging products can cause irritation, dryness, redness, itchiness, and may worsen acne in teenagers and young adults. According to dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy, these anti-aging chemicals can even cause premature aging by breaking down the skin barrier, leading to permanent scarring.

Anti-aging products are not meant to be used on young people whatsoever. These products are harsh, damaging, and, quite frankly, extremely unnecessary. Experts say the best preventive aging method for young people through their 20s and 30s is to simply wear sunscreen. So, if you’re using these products prematurely, please ditch the retinol, slap on some SPF, and enjoy your life! Remember, aging is a natural and beautiful part of life. Wear those fine lines with pride; they are a testament to your journey and experiences.