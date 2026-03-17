Five Ways to De-Stress From a Busy Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals and midterms are approaching, it’s important to find ways to stay balanced and grounded during busy weeks. As someone who enjoys both a good solo date and group activities, here are some fun and easy methods to appreciate your life and find some peace every once in a while.

1. make a playlist, then use it!

One of my favorite activities is making myself a specialized playlist. It could be for anything as simple as reading an article for homework, or my walk to class based on the weather outside. The main idea is to be creative, and put that hard work to use!

I’ve heard that playlist-making can be stressful for some people, since it can seem hard to curate enough songs that all feel cohesive. My biggest piece of advice is to remember that you can always skip a song!

If you’re in search of inspiration, here’s a few ideas that I used for my own playlists:

Pick your favorite song right now, find other songs that remind you of it, and put them into a playlist

Starting from today, create a playlist and add one new song every day

Create a playlist around an article of clothing (I have one for the Birkenstock Boston Clogs)

My own playlist based around the Birkenstock Clogs that I nicknamed “birkenclogs”.

2. Start a journal

This one is pretty self-explanatory, but I’ve found that writing out my thoughts at the end of every day has been an amazing tool to relieve stress. Whether my entry for the day ends up being one line or three pages, it’s comforting to know that the paper isn’t going to judge my feelings or thoughts.

If you don’t have a notebook, use anything you can write on! Most phones have a great notes app, or a collection of loose leaf paper could work just as well. This journal doesn’t have to be super aesthetic or Pinterest-worthy, but it’s important that it’s authentic to you. Personally, I keep a journal filled with different lists (what songs my roommates would be, story ideas that will never be written, etc.) and recaps of every day.

3. Karaoke

This is arguably my favorite item on the list, even though it’s definitely the most socially daunting. Even though karaoke is typically viewed as an activity to do with friends, I find it just as fun to sing alone if I can get the chance.

Whether it’s an Adele ballad or a Disney song, singing your heart out after a stressful week can be just the thing to get your mind back on track. There’s a karaoke version of almost every song on YouTube, and Apple Music even has a version where they strip the track to just instrumentals.

It might feel silly at first, but if you grab a hair brush and find some confidence, karaoke can turn super relaxing with the right songs. Personally, my roommates and I have spent the better part of our weekends singing along to our favorite karaoke tracks. If you can’t find the right song, start with your favorite movies and pick the song you know the most words to! Remember that most karaoke videos have the lyrics provided too.

4. take a walk

I know this sounds obvious, since college students are no stranger to walking every day, but I encourage you to take a different perspective on it. Recently, I’ve been putting on my favorite podcast, grabbing my sneakers, and soaking up the sun on a long walk with no destination. Exploring your neighborhood or campus to find unseen spots and unfamiliar locations is super therapeutic. If you don’t like walking alone, this can be the perfect thing to do with a friend or group of friends to catch up after a long week while also feeling your best.

Walking can help ward off feelings of stress or depression, and it also has great benefits for your physical health too. Take some time to enjoy your surroundings and recognize that you did it. Each week of completing homework and exams is a huge accomplishment, and spending some time outside is the perfect way to congratulate yourself on your hard work.

5. paper crafts

From paper chains to learning origami, making crafts from paper can be super relaxing while doubling as decoration for any space! Making paper chains has become a hobby of mine, since it’s simple and repetitive. All you need is construction paper, scissors, and a stapler. This activity would be the perfect way to tie in playlist making from my first example. Make a playlist you would jam to, pick your favorite craft, and get started!

For some inspiration and tutorials, you can get started here: