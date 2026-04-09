College Students and Their Reliability on Energy Drinks: Friend or Foe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

More popular than ever before, college students and their addictions to energy-boosting drinks go hand-in-hand. The number of adolescents and young adults who consume energy drinks, coffee, and other beverages with caffeine has grown exponentially over the last couple of years due to the rise in energy drink variations.

Disregarding potential health complications, students may find themselves “addicted” or relying on these drinks for daily function. But how do we know that these drinks are safe for our bodies in large quantities? Or rather, how would we know when too much caffeine is really too much?

Keeping up with a packed academic and social schedule in college is a difficult feat. However, using synthetic additives to make up for a lack of sleep may not be the healthiest option. Two of the most well-known and consumed energy drinks, Alani and Celsius, both have 200mg of caffeine per can. Comparatively, one cup of coffee has 95mg of caffeine. Drinking one energy drink might not seem that harmful, but with any additional drinks, such as those from Starbucks and Dunkin, or soda, you may be getting close to the recommended adult caffeine limit, 400mg.

With this information alone, should we question the health benefits of putting the equivalent of two cups of coffee into one small drink? Taking a look at an overview of the pros and cons of energy drinks may help you make that decision.

PROS

The most obvious pro to consuming an energy drink is the increase in focus and alertness. Drinks of this nature may contain the amino acid L-Tyrosine, a stimulant for the creation of many natural chemicals such as Dopamine. Increasing production of these chemicals in turn increases your body’s focus and motivation, while allowing you to get that assignment done accurately and on-time.

Another plus to drinking energy drinks is the increase in cognitive function. The caffeine alone in these drinks is helpful with increasing your body control, reaction time, and working memory. With all this put together, you may find it easier to make decisions and find ways to manage your time.

The last main pro of consuming energy drinks can be the increase in physical performance. Consuming caffeine can promote calcium release, a quick way to improve your muscle contractions and strength. This process simply allows you to move faster and fight a greater force to get that blood flowing.

CONS

One of the most prevalent cons of consuming energy drinks is the development of cardiovascular problems. Due to caffeine increasing your blood pressure and heart rate, the overconsumption or abuse of these drinks may increase your likelihood of heart-related complications. In extreme cases, heart spasms, disease, or even more suddenly, cardiac arrest, have been noted.

Another con to drinking energy drinks are the effects on your nervous system. You may feel anxious or jittery due to the overstimulation and overwork of caffeine in your system. Other complications include dehydration or insomnia with late-night use, which can lead to more severe issues if ignored.

The last significant con of consuming energy drinks is the side effects of addiction. Less extreme than the other complications, headaches, irritability, fatigue, and depressive mood may be observed if you’re experiencing withdrawal. These symptoms can set in 12-24 hours from your last drink, depending on your usual consumption, and can vary in severity.

Being in college requires an immense amount of determination, but when the going gets tough, you might feel the need to grab an energy drink for an extra boost. Maintaining your health amongst the rest of your stressors should always be of importance, so it’s never a bad idea to be cautious and aware of how you’re treating your body!