Your guide to living alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living alone can be intimidating, especially after years of sharing your space, time and routines with someone who was once part of your everyday life. During this transition, your life can feel empty. As students, adjusting to this independence often comes with mixed emotions. While living alone can bring freedom and independence, it can also leave moments of you and just your thoughts that feel difficult to fill. Learning how to manage life on your own becomes an opportunity to rediscover yourself.

Creating a personal space and routine that revolve around you is the first step toward reclaiming your independence. The environment you build should support your daily life and reflect who you are now. Making small changes such as getting dinner by yourself, buying plants for your room or surrounding yourself with things that inspire you — even if they seem small, can help reinforce a feeling of control.

Daily routines become essential when you no longer share responsibilities with someone else. The time once spent on hanging out, calling, texting or sharing updates can suddenly disappear. Establishing structured routines for yourself, whether it is when you eat, study, exercise or perform self care, can help fill that space left empty. Cooking meals that you love or setting aside a few minutes each day for journaling, stretching or meditation can help strengthen your independence and emotional well-being.

Living alone also guides you to reconnect with your interests or hobbies you might not have had the time for previously. Without someone else’s schedule influencing your time, you can explore activities that matter to you and bring happiness. Often, you rediscover interests such as writing, painting, working out or learning a new hobby. These activities can help you reflect on yourself and rediscover what you truly enjoy. I believe that spending time alone does not mean you need to be lonely because you can reflect, grow and strengthen emotional resilience. Many people have difficulty engaging in activities where you have to be alone after living with someone for a long time, but you just need to take the first step. Everything will fall into place once you take that leap.

Social connection remains important while you are trying to figure out how to live alone. Maintaining friendships, getting yourself involved in campus events or joining clubs that matter to you can provide support and help prevent loneliness. At the same time, setting boundaries and balancing social engagement with personal time is key. Learning to say no to social obligations when you need space reinforces autonomy and helps you learn that your time and energy are yours to manage, not someone else’s.

Independence also means managing simple responsibilities on your own. Whether it is getting groceries, buying clothes, deciding what to eat or how you should spend your weekend, this may feel overwhelming at first since you are not with the person that once helped you decide; but again, each step you take is a step toward self-reliance. Be patient with yourself during the process because losing someone who was part of your daily life is difficult.

Perhaps the most joyful part of living alone is the freedom to focus on yourself. You can try out new routines and create habits that reflect your priorities. This time could be for personal rediscovery, learning more about yourself, your values, interests and aspirations. Living alone is less about coping with absence and more about encouraging presence. Presence of your own thoughts, goals and creativity.

Ultimately, living alone requires a balance of structure, self-care and self-reflection. By cultivating a personal space, establishing routines, exploring hobbies and maintaining supportive connections, living alone can become a learning experience. The independence gained during this time can leave an impact moving forward, helping build confidence, resilience, self-respect and self-love.