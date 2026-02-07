Why I Think Pink

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Breast cancer is unfortunately an illness that touches almost everyone’s life in one way or another. Whether you have been personally affected or know someone in your family who has, breast cancer is incredibly widespread. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime. That is about 13% of all American women.

When people think about breast cancer, most people imagine the pink ribbons, countless awareness walks or “pink out” sports games across the country. However, when I think about breast cancer, I think first of the survivors and thrivers in my family who have inspired me with their strength and resilience.

Most of the aforementioned awareness events take place in October, which is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. However, breast cancer is an illness that impacts people all year long. While awareness campaigns tend to lighten up after October, it is important that these advocacy efforts continue so people can understand the full scope of the issue and its impact on women’s lives.

When my sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, opened up executive council applications, I went back and forth on my decision to apply. I was full of self-doubt. Since freshman year, I wanted to be the Vice President of Philanthropy, but I felt as though I lacked the qualifications required for the role. My roommate convinced me to stop overthinking and just try. After a shaky interview, I received a phone call in the middle of the night informing me of the committee’s decision. I could not believe it. I had gotten the role I wanted for so long.

My position within my sorority feels full-circle in a weird way, as breast cancer is a concept I was exposed to at an early age. My middle name is Florence after my grandmother, who battled breast cancer for most of her life. Even though she died when I was young, I still remember seeing her with tubes in her nose, bundled up in bed with a beanie on her almost bald head. Even though this is how I remember Granny Flo, my mom and my family members always tell me stories about her endless joy, confidence and great taste in fashion. I never had the chance to properly get to know her, but I know she is the type of person I want to emulate.

While I am pretty new to my position as VP of Philanthropy, this role constantly teaches me new things about the countless disparities in breast cancer treatment. Breast cancer, like many illnesses and conditions that primarily impact women, is under-researched compared to other types of cancer, especially with recent funding cuts in research. Early detection is crucial, yet most women do not know how to do a self-breast exam or how to schedule a mammogram. Despite its widespread impact, there is a lack of educational resources and meaningful discussions surrounding breast cancer.

Additionally, I learned about disparities within treatment that disproportionately impact women of color. According to the American Cancer Society, even though Black women have a lower incidence of breast cancer than white women, they are 38% more likely to die from it. Intersectional discussions surrounding breast cancer are crucial. There are so many identity-based barriers to treatment that are often left out of the conversation entirely.

In my role, I hope to increase education and awareness on campus. It is important to me that people understand the harsh realities behind the movement, while also learning about prevention and detection strategies.

Breast cancer is so much more than pink ribbons in October. It is something deeply personal to many people, including me, and it requires constant education and awareness.