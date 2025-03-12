​​Dove Cameron’s ‘Too Much’ is the anthem women need right now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Dove Cameron’s new song, “Too Much,” is more than just a well-crafted pop melody — it is an important reminder for all women about standing up for themselves. Cameron, a former Disney star, best known for her roles in “Liv and Maddie” and Descendants, has been pursuing a music career since 2019, when she released her debut single “Bloodshot.”

Her newest single, released on Friday, Feb. 21, is much more than a catchy beat or a clip to lip-sync to on TikTok; this song carries an empowering message for all women. The song’s core message is about knowing your worth and not accepting anything less.

Many women feel pressured to believe they are “too much” — too loud, too opinionated, too emotional. As someone who has often believed myself to be too much, I felt an immediate connection to this song. I know what it is like to be dismissed for feeling things too deeply, for speaking up when it would be easier to stay silent and for being passionate in a way that makes people uncomfortable.

Cameron’s lyrics challenge that idea, declaring that anyone who sees you as too much does not deserve your time. This mindset extends beyond romantic relationships to friendships, workplaces and everyday interactions.

The chorus delivers this message with unapologetic clarity: “If you say I’m too much, baby, go find less / If you can’t keep up, stay below, I guess / If I’m such a big deal, maybe you’re too little.” These lyrics serve as an anthem for women who have been told to shrink themselves to make others more comfortable. Another powerful lyric reinforcing this theme is, “I put you in the sky / Oh, it’s so like you to put me down,” a statement that reflects how women are often undervalued and underappreciated for all their hard work, especially if it overshadows their male counterparts.

“I think there is such a cultural cap put on women and queer people,” says Cameron, speaking on the inspiration behind the song. “The people in my life and my circle specifically, we feel very much this feeling of we have to put a lid on it, tighten it up or keep a veil over ourselves. And oftentimes when we break that cultural fourth wall, there’s a punishment.”

In a society that often expects women to be palatable, quiet and unassuming, it is incredibly valuable to have popular media that calls for the opposite. Cameron’s song is a much-needed reminder to resist that pressure. Women should not have to make themselves smaller to be accepted. We deserve to be loud, unapologetic and successful. Embracing your full self is not a flaw, it is a strength.

Music and media play a significant role in shaping cultural attitudes, which is why songs like “Too Much” matter. Messages that encourage confidence and self-worth help shift the narrative for future generations. When pop music embraces real, empowering themes, it reminds women and girls that they do not need to conform to outdated expectations.

This song’s message is especially relevant in the current political climate. With ongoing battles over women’s rights, bodily autonomy and gender equality, there is an increasing societal push, both from our government and our media, for women to remain silent. The overturning of Roe v. Wade, attacks on reproductive rights and continued gender wage gaps all exemplify the urgent need for women to take up space, make noise and demand change.

Women’s voices are not just valuable — they are necessary. It is exhausting to watch women continue to have to fight for basic rights, but it is also a reminder that we cannot afford to be silent. If we do not speak up, who will?

Dove Cameron has long been an advocate for feminism and women’s empowerment. From her outspoken stance on body positivity to her calls for gender equality, Cameron has consistently used her platform to uplift and support women. She has spoken about the importance of self-love, recognizing mental health struggles and embracing her queer identity. She unapologetically exemplifies what it means to embrace strength and confidence, and I admire how she continuously encourages women to be themselves without compromise.

While not everyone is famous or has millions of followers, everyone has a platform. Your platform is your voice, your circle and the people you influence in your everyday life. Whether it is through conversations with friends, advocating for change in your workplace or simply refusing to diminish yourself for the comfort of others, your impact matters. Using your voice — whether online, in person or within your community — can create ripples of change.

Dove Cameron’s latest single is more than just a song — it is part of a movement. Women should never feel the need to be anything less than their real and complete selves. If that makes them too much for some, then those people can simply go find less.