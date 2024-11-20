This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Halloween is officially over, so you know what that means — Christmas! Nov. 1, when daylight savings time has yet to come and Thanksgiving scents should just be starting to dance through the air, now signifies red and green dollar bins at Target and peppermint white chocolate latte syrups at coffee franchises. The orange leaves have not even touched down yet, and we are already set for them to be covered with white fluff. November is supposed to be a time when the world is brown sugar and cinnamon, a time to transform and prepare us for the coming winter season. It reminds us to slow down and smell the candles. November is not a skip-over or throwaway month, but that seems to be what it has become.

I have a love-hate relationship with commercial holidays. On the one hand, I love hearing Christmas music fill the grocery store aisles and planning all the festive restaurants I will hit on my upcoming girls’ trip to New York City in December. On the other hand, seasons should not be reduced to the stuff we fill them with. Consumerism has taken over meaning in many ways, as we become more consumed with spending money instead of time together. The holidays have become centered around the biggest turkey or fullest tree instead of those who gather to share it. It has also created unnecessary financial burdens and emotional stressors to celebrate perfectly. Instead of plunging into Christmas and preparing for the new year just yet, I propose using November as its own holiday season, as it is a month of abundant opportunities.

As a season, fall is a time to embrace and let go. It is moving on from what no longer serves you and accepting the fade of light. It is welcoming wool sweaters and loved ones. It is a balance of simplicity and a new routine. The perfect time to reevaluate, fall allows us to consider the ways we can bring people together and share our gratitude for our talents and values with the world.

Let November be exactly what you need it to be. For me, this means using it as a month of change, just like the season it falls in. I have dedicated this month to working for what I want — prioritizing my academics (I cannot believe we are almost to the home stretch!), challenging myself in certain areas of my personal life and coming out the other side as a more self-driven and goal-grounded girl. By putting my priorities in order, I can feel rewarded for my hard work and recognize what it is that I truly desire. This sense of purpose and order also leads to gratitude, the primary sentiment associated with this month.

While this month is one of increased action for me, it could also be the perfect time for you to slow down by practicing daily self-care or committing to spending more time with loved ones. The year is nowhere close to over. I am determined to make the most of it, and you should be too! November is the perfect time to reap the abundant harvest of what you have planted throughout the year.