The pressure to skip November: Why it’s okay to slow down and enjoy autumn

As the Halloween season winds down it seems that more and more people are trading in their pumpkins for Christmas trees as soon as the clock strikes 12 on Nov. 1. However, not everyone wants to immediately move on to Christmas, especially when there is still a whole month left in the autumnal season. In a society that constantly wants us to focus on the future, it can be very overwhelming for those who wish to live in the moment and enjoy the month of November before rushing into Christmas. It is okay to slow down before the Christmas hustle begins.

When you walk into a store after Halloween you are bombarded with Christmas decorations and music. However, November still has much to offer as a fall month. Now that the weather has started to cool down it’s the perfect time to embrace the coziness of fall and drink hot coffee and tea while walking around campus and exploring the city. It is also a great time to embrace the fall foliage before winter hits, whether here on campus, in Forest Park or anywhere else around the city.

We also cannot forget Thanksgiving, which is the epitome of the coziness of fall. Whether you have a big family dinner or a simple get-together with friends planned, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to slow down and reflect on yourself. Since Thanksgiving also promotes gratitude you can take the time to practice gratitude in your daily life. This could be something as simple as writing down one thing you’re grateful for each day, or it could be as big as giving a friend a gift to show your gratitude. You can also practice mindfulness this month by meditating, journaling or taking a walk outside. All three of these options allow you to take time for yourself to relax and enjoy the season. Journaling would also be a great time to practice gratitude as well.

Taking the time to slow down is good for our mental health. The holidays can be stressful for many people, so it is understandable why many may not want to rush into the season, and that is okay. Instead of making all your plans for Christmas, plan a fall movie night with your friends, or just for yourself. Some great fall flicks include: “When Harry Met Sally,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “The Harry Potter” series and many more.

This month, the most important thing to remember is to do what makes you feel the best. If you just can’t wait another month to put up your Christmas decorations, then go for it — do what makes you happy. Likewise, do not stress if you do not want to rush into the holidays… Christmas can wait for a few weeks, it will not disappear.

Too often we feel the pressure to skip November when we should be taking the time to appreciate the month for what it is, a month of gratitude and fall experiences. Take this month to slow down and live in the moment. Christmas will be here before we know it, but let’s let November have a minute to shine.