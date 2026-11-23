This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College, as it stands, is devastatingly hard. First, it often means moving away from your friends, family and life that you have spent your entire time prior to building and perfecting. Then, your classes start, and suddenly you are spending a large amount of your time studying or working on the seemingly endless cycle of assignments that, unfortunately, rarely ceases for a second. But still, you must find a way to maintain a respectable social life, right? Of course! So you are either at the library, in lecture, with friends, enjoying a night out or sleeping (albeit probably not as much as you should be). So you are learning to split your time like never before, because, well, you have never needed to.

To make the most painful understatement of all time, managing your time in college is a lot.

So, in desperation for a much desired break, you pull out your phone and begin to scroll through a social media app for an hour. During this endeavor, you come across a “day in the life” video, in which the person’s daily schedule is impossibly packed with various activities, meetings or commitments that leave no second of spare time. It is framed as an ideal, especially for college students. If you are not ridiculously busy all of the time, what are you doing with your life? Could you not be doing more? Get off your phone and get your act together. At least, these are some of the thoughts that run through my mind upon first watch.

So, why do we romanticize being exceedingly busy all of the time? It cannot be good for us, especially those in college, whose schedules already keep us in some sort of routine.

Having a busy schedule looks good on paper. You are told that the more you keep busy, the better your resume will look, and therefore, the better your career will be. Joining clubs, volunteering, working or shadowing are all things that will give your resume a considerable boost. However, is simply being busy a marker for success?

A lot of people view being busy and being productive as synonymous concepts. This is fueled by social media influencers, who use it as a weird kind of status symbol:

“Look at me, I have so much to do!”

Or the infamous…

“Oh no, I would love to hang out with you…but I do not have a free hour until next March!”

These types of comments make us feel like we are weird for having so much more free time — and also like we are never doing enough. And listen, everyone gets too busy from time to time. However, there is a line, and we should know where to draw it. Because, those social media influencers that flaunt their busy schedules online for us to admire fail to show the end result of staying so busy: burn out.

Burn out is such a real feeling for college students, and I would argue that everyone will experience it, in small doses or big, at some point in their college career. We need time to ourselves, time where we can just be and not be overly worried about a schedule. I have personally been burnt-out, academically and socially, at many points since starting college, by simply doing too much at once. If you continue to overexert yourself and leave no time for relaxation, or god forbid laziness, chances are you are going to feel the effects of it, both mentally and physically.

While being busy is immensely glamorized, it is better to focus on a few things that matter a lot to you. Quality is always going to trump quantity, no matter what. Plus, by limiting yourself to a reasonable amount of activities each day or week, you can put more energy into them — and that looks better on a resume than any long list of surface-level experience.

College should not be a race to see who can complete the most amount of activities in a singular semester. It is about enjoying the ones that you care about, and pushing yourself to your own, individually defined potential. There is also importance in accepting the fact that while there might be something more you could be doing, there is nothing wrong with not doing it either. No need to justify why you spent the entire afternoon on your couch binging your favorite show instead of attending that club meeting that you hate. We can be responsible, success-chasing adults without pushing ourselves off a cliff in the process.