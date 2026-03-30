Spring in the Lou: Cute Things to Do When the Sun Comes Out 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Springtime is rolling around, and you are probably wondering what to do now that it is warm outside. Well, I have put together a couple of things for you to do in St. Louis. Many people underestimate St. Louis; they think it is just a tiny city with no interesting things to do, but they are misled!

Since spring is practically here, the flowers are starting to bloom again. At Ekert’s farm in Illinois, there is a tulip trail opening. This place is perfect for taking pictures with your friends and just to enjoy the happiness that goes along with spring starting up. The first day this started was March 27, but there is a flash sale happening April 6, so you should buy your tickets soon.

The next thing that you should do is go to a farmers market. St. Louis always has them going on all over the city. Buying fresh produce not only helps locals in the city, but it also benefits your health. In the large retail grocery stores, there are many chemicals in our food, so buying fresh produce can be a healthier alternative to processed grocery store foods. The first place I recommend is the historic Soulard Farmers Market, and it is open year-round from Wednesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The next farmers market you should definitely visit is the Tower Groves Farmers Market, which opens up on April 6 from 8 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. This farmers market is very eventful because they have outdoor yoga, food trucks and live music along with all the produce and foods you can purchase.

If you enjoy being in the water, I definitely recommend this activity. In Creve Coeur Lake, they offer a variety of boat rentals from kayaks to canoes. This begins on April 15, and is a great spot to spend a girls’ day! This is truly an opportunity to bond with your loved ones, family and friends. This also gives you a moment to take a pause from your busy life and reconnect with nature. Creve Coeur has a huge lake that you can walk around, with very nice scenery.

The next thing in this guide is a more relaxed activity. Main Street is an older town located in St. Charles, perfect for walking around in. While walking around, they have mom and pop shops all over the place. If you are big into thrifting, they also have a variety of antique malls. If you are feeling hungry, there are a whole bunch of restaurants and bakeries that you can step into. If you love a nature walk, across the street from Main Street, there is a nice lake you can walk around. Main Street also hosts many events that are family-friendly and are filled with lots of fun.

Ice Cream

If you are a fan of ice cream, St. Louis has a very famous place called Ted Drewes. This place is always busy from morning to night. This is the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon with the girls and enjoy your delicious ice cream. Another place that you should definitely visit is Andy’s. They offer a variety of ice cream, and you could become creative and make your own custom treat. This place has a seating area outside, which is nice to enjoy and embrace the spring weather! Bring your friends and family to this place to enjoy.

The last thing on this list that has to be done if you are in St. Louis is going to a Cardinals game. Going to a game in the spring weather is very nice because it will not be super uncomfortable to sit in, unlike later in the season. Besides, it is to show support to our team in the Lou! Each time you go to a game, they give out free items like jerseys, bobble heads, water bottles and more to the fans, which is a nice perk. They have good food like hot dogs, pretzels and nachos. This is a nice activity to do with the girls to be able to go out and have fun at a sporting event.

To conclude, the options I have put together are a guide for you to explore more of St. Louis now that it is nice, and you are able to see the beauty of the city. This is also great to have a day out with loved ones and be able to bond with each other. Giving yourself a break from reality and being able to reconnect with your environment can be a good refresh for the new season coming around!