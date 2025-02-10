How to Beat the Winter Blues by Appreciating Winter 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout my life, I have always been a winter girl. Snow days, snuggling under a blanket with a hot cup of tea, oversized sweaters and watching “Bridget Jones’s Diary” are, in my opinion, some of the best things life has to offer. I know this sentiment is not shared by many and I get it; compared to the blooming flowers of spring or the warm nights of summer, winter does not seem so great. Trust me, though, the season has its perks, even when it feels like it will never end. From a certified winter lover, here are some ways to start appreciating winter.

Cozy movie nights

Winter is the best time of year to get cozy. The cold air and the snow provide the perfect setting for a night in. Instead of reminiscing on warmer days, give in to the cozy feeling winter offers by grabbing a blanket, making a hot chocolate and turning on a feel-good movie — my favorites are “Love Actually,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

More time to read!

If you are not a movie person, what better time of year than winter to start a new book? With no chance of leaving the warm house, you could spend hours getting into a new novel or series. Plus, winter is the season of ambient lighting. The early nights and frigid air practically beg us to light a candle or turn on fairy lights. Lying in bed with a candle burning and a good book in hand is the perfect way to appreciate winter.

A chance to rest

In American society, we are taught to constantly be productive and quick-moving. However, winter is nature’s way of reminding us that a jam-packed lifestyle is not natural. The snowy season is a time to slow down and rest, giving us the perfect excuse to do nothing. I understand that being lazy all day is not a realistic option for everyone, but simply putting less pressure on yourself to be productive and social during this time of year can be very helpful when trying to get through the winter blues. Remember, nothing in nature blooms year-round, so we do not need to either.

Comfort food

One area where winter easily bests summer is the food. There are endless soup recipes and comfort meals that make winter just a bit more enjoyable. For the rest of the season, spend the cold nights trying out some new recipes: broccoli cheddar soup, chicken pot pie, lasagna or chicken noodle soup, to name a few. If dinner is too long to wait for some good food, start your morning with a cinnamon roll or a warm pastry.

Outfits galore!

My personal favorite part of winter is the clothes. Most of my closet is sweaters and it is hard to find a pair of boots I do not like. This is the easiest season to be fashionable — layer a nice coat over a sweater and jeans, and you will be a fashion icon. Add a big patterned scarf or switch a hat out for earmuffs when you feel like your winter gear makes you look a little too much like a lump of coal. I am not one to promote consumerism but a cute new sweater can make life more fun. What better time to treat yourself?

A sense of peace

Lastly, when appreciated properly, winter can easily become the most peaceful time of year. As snow falls, it blankets the world in a quiet peace. This silence can feel suffocating at times, but it can also be liberating if you let it. We are allowed the space to breathe and be still for a moment, without being overstimulated.

Winter can be a difficult time of year but, when we give into what the season has to offer, we can find that it has something to teach us about appreciating the art of slowing down.