Between 8 a.m. classes and 2 a.m. overthinking, I realized that I missed being ridiculous — coloring outside the lines, laughing until it hurts and running just because. College life can often feel overwhelming and serious, with exams and assignments piling up. Responsibilities suddenly become real, and identity crises become a routine event. But there is an antidote to the college life epidemic, and it is called being a kid again.

What does being a kid even mean? Playing duck-duck-goose? Eating popsicles? Going to bed early? Honestly, are there even limits to that question? The answer, obviously, is no. Being a kid can mean anything you want it to mean — recreating memories from the past, or cooking up new ones that you have always wanted to experience. It is just another way of saying, “Have fun, but add a little nostalgia to it!” It means being free and happy with no regard for any responsibilities.

While that happy-go-lucky attitude cannot consume our lifestyles, we also cannot let it slip away from us. We all need a break from adulting, so here are five recommendations to help us learn how to be a kid again:

Ice cream – it does not matter how old you are, ice cream still fixes everything. Go to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard or Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Ice Cream in Midtown, St. Louis for a quick study reward or break. I personally fall head over heels for the gooey butter cake flavor at Central West End, but I understand it is a matter of personal preference (not really, go try it at least once). And if you are dairy-free or gluten-free, these places have options for you, too. Ice cream has been scientifically proven to have an immediate positive effect on your orbitofrontal cortex, the processing and pleasure center in the brain.

Art Hill – if you go to Art Hill in Forest Park, you will have a hard time leaving. Packed with countless walking paths and beautiful scenery, you can enjoy the weather and hang out with friends. Centering yourself around nature can help you feel like a kid again, especially with fun activities like an archery range, the Saint Louis Zoo, or the Steinberg Skating Rink. On the cold or rainy days, you can go indoors to the Saint Louis Art Museum or eat festive foods at Forest Perk Café. Art Hill is the place to go when you want to feel the magic again.

Being Messy – part of being a kid is feeling wild and free, and we can experience that again with a crafts night. Grab a cheap watercolor canvas, build a LEGO set or play board games like Candy Land or Exploding Kittens. Being messy has been scientifically proven to foster creative thinking by breaking out of comfort zones.

Movie Night – Remember when “fun” meant watching “Home Alone” in your pajamas with a bowl of popcorn? Well, now is the perfect time to recreate that. Have a dorm movie night with friends — no phones, no multitasking, just blankets and comfort movies. Go all out: build a pillow fort, wear fuzzy socks and debate which Pixar movie deserves the crown. Make a movie night snack board to munch on while you watch. It is a low-effort, high-reward reset that taps straight into nostalgia.

Play – An important part of being a kid is playing, and it does not have to stop just because you are in college. Host a Mario Kart or Wii Sports tournament in your dorm lounge, play laser tag or go bowling with friends. Try mini golf or bumper cars for the full throwback effect. Puttshack in St. Louis is a great spot to visit, as well as The Escape Game in City Foundry, St. Louis. Let yourself be silly, competitive and active — just like you did when you were a kid.

Being a kid again is not about ignoring responsibilities or acting immature — it is about giving yourself permission to feel joy, wonder and spontaneity in the little moments. Whether you are indulging in some gooey butter cake ice cream, getting lost on Art Hill or playing Monopoly with friends, these moments remind you that life does not always have to be serious. So go ahead, embrace the silly, the colorful and the fun — because sometimes, the best way to recharge as a college student is to remember how to be a kid again.