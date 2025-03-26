This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Having moved around quite a bit, I have experienced how different climates can affect my mood. I have lived in Colorado, which gets about 300 days of sunshine a year, and in Western Washington, where weeks can go by without seeing the sun.

When the sun is out, the world feels brighter. People seem kinder, motivation is higher and life feels a little easier. But as soon as the clouds roll in, the days shorten and moods shift. It is easy to feel like time is slipping away, and I often find myself stuck in bed, unmotivated to do anything or talk to anyone.

If you have felt this way too, you are not alone. This could be Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that typically occurs in darker months. According to the Mayo Clinic, “The specific cause of seasonal affective disorder remains unknown. Some factors that may come into play include: Your biological clock (circadian rhythm), this decrease in sunlight may disrupt your body’s internal clock and lead to feelings of depression…A drop in serotonin, a brain chemical (neurotransmitter) that affects mood, might play a role in SAD. … The change in season can disrupt the balance of the body’s level of melatonin, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.” While winter SAD is more common, some people experience symptoms in the spring and summer too, though this is less understood.

Symptoms and risk factors

SAD symptoms can include:

Changes in sleep patterns , including insomnia or oversleeping.

, including insomnia or oversleeping. Low energy and a lack of motivation.

and a lack of motivation. Changes in appetite , often craving comfort food or overeating.

, often craving comfort food or overeating. Feeling irritable or anxious.

The American Psychiatric Association says, “About 5% of adults in the U.S. experience SAD and it typically lasts about 40% of the year. The prevalence of SAD varies with geographical latitude, age and sex. The prevalence increases at higher latitudes, with SAD being more common in people living far from the equator where there are fewer daylight hours in the winter.” People with a family history of depression or bipolar disorder or individuals with vitamin D deficiencies may be at a higher risk of developing SAD.

Not everyone experiences severe symptoms; some people deal with milder forms of SAD. If you notice a dip in your mood during certain seasons, but it does not drastically affect your daily life, there are simple, everyday things you can do to manage your mood and energy levels:

Maximize sunlight: Try to spend time outside during daylight hours, even if it is cloudy. Open your curtains and let as much light in as possible. If it is cold outside, a brisk walk or just standing by a window can help.

Stay active: Regular exercise is a natural mood booster. Even a 20-minute walk or doing a short home workout can increase energy and improve your well-being.

Eat well: The University of California-Davis recommends those feeling the symptoms of SAD to “Add vitamin D into your diet and nutritional changes. Consult with a nutritionist or physician on what kinds of things you should target in your diet or what you should increase.”

Stay social: Even when you feel like withdrawing, staying connected helps. Call a friend or family member or attend a social activity. Even if it feels like a chore at first, human connection can help counteract feelings of isolation.

Create a cozy environment: Embrace the season by making your space warm and inviting. Light candles, drink your favorite beverages and surround yourself with comfort.

Establish a routine: Keeping a daily routine can provide structure and stability, even during darker months. Try to wake up and go to sleep at the same time every day, and include activities you enjoy to help lift your mood.

Limit screen time: Excessive screen time can worsen mood and disrupt sleep. Balance screen time with activities that boost dopamine like coloring, reading or spending time in nature.

Milder cases of SAD can be managed through lifestyle changes, but if symptoms become overwhelming or interfere with daily life, seeking help from a healthcare provider is the next step. As recommended by the Cleveland Clinic, “If you have symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), don’t try to diagnose yourself. See your healthcare provider for a thorough evaluation. You may have another reason for your depression. Many times, seasonal affective disorder is part of a more complex mental health condition.” Treatments such as light therapy, psychotherapy or even medications might be necessary for some individuals.

For many of us, managing SAD is a matter of small, consistent steps each day. By adjusting our environment, routine and activities, we can make it through the darker months feeling more balanced and ready for the sunshine to return.

As we transition into the year’s warmer months — though St. Louis’s weather can be unpredictable — it is important to remember that seasons will change, and with it, so will your mood. Even during the toughest days, remember that these feelings are temporary. With a little patience, self-care and support, you can get through it. And when the sunshine finally returns, it will feel that much brighter. You have got this — every season has its own kind of glow.