Breaking the Cycle: Prioritizing your Well-being over the Hustle

College students often feel like they must juggle everything—rigorous academics, the perfect balance of extracurriculars, a vibrant social life and maintain their sanity. The unattainable lifestyle promoted by hustle culture, a nonstop drive for productivity, enables a competitive environment where we tend to focus our attention on external achievements and busyness at the expense of personal well-being and meaningful connections. This leads to a rapid progression of burnout when we should be prioritizing healthy habits to promote professional longevity and sustainable performance. To get to a solution, let us consider the roots of the problem.

Why do we overcommit (and why is it so hard to stop ourselves)?

As much as hustle culture appears as an internal motivation to set up a bright future, external social motivators play a bigger role. The glorification of the hustle normalizes competition, from how many hours of sleep students get per night (three to five hours is NOT a flex) to the number of organizations or projects they are affiliated with. This hidden rivalry feeds into underlying FOMO, fear of missing out and produces constant pressure to keep up.

Fortunately, the first step to addressing any issue is recognizing when you are going through it. If you have been feeling constant exhaustion, not enjoying things that once made you happy or skipping basic needs in order to fulfill obligations, it may be time to reconsider your approach. It is not always easy to gauge how much you should take on. The key is to check in with yourself: are you genuinely passionate about this commitment, or just afraid to say no to it? When evaluating your commitments, stay true to your intentions. It is easy to feel pressured to take on leadership roles, but you do not need to be in charge of everything to make your involvement meaningful. It is okay to engage in activities just for fun or to take on a smaller role. One of the best pieces of advice I received as a freshman was to get comfortable with the discomfort of saying no. Turning down an opportunity may not feel great in the moment, but making peace with it will greatly improve your well-being.

Now that we have identified the cause, what can you do about it today?

Prioritizing yourself does not happen overnight, but small steps make a difference. Start by being intentional with your time: schedule “me time” like an appointment to recharge, reduce stress and create balance. As you shift your focus from quantity to quality, you will find greater fulfillment, prevent burnout and cultivate deeper, more meaningful experiences.

Remember: your worth is not measured by your productivity. The goal in life is not to collect the most commitments or achievements, but to build a life that energizes and fulfills you. Success comes from choosing yourself, setting boundaries and making space for what truly matters. Breaking the cycle of overcommitment takes self-awareness and practice, which like most good things, will come with time.

Start small. This week, say no to one thing that drains you and replace it with something that recharges you, whether it is rest, reflection or doing something that truly brings you joy.

If you are worried about yourself or someone else, please seek help. You can contact the University Counseling Center or the CrisisTextLine for on-demand assistance.

Breaking the cycle of overcommitment is not about giving up ambition, it is about creating a strong foundation for the future. It becomes difficult to build a meaningful life if you are constantly running on empty. Taking care of yourself today ensures you have the energy, passion and longevity to thrive tomorrow.