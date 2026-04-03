How To Hot Girl Walk

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Now that it’s April and the sun finally isn’t setting at 5 p.m., it’s time to take advantage of the little joys again. One phrase you’ve probably heard all over TikTok is “Hot Girl Walk,” so let’s break down how to succeed in one.

Step 1: OOTD

First up, we need to put on a cute outfit. Not only should it be cute, but also something comfortable! My go-to hot girl walk outfit is a pink pair of Nike shorts and a black VS Pink tank top.

Once the fit is on, it’s time to do our hair. I typically go for a mid-pony or a French braid. The last step is to make sure we leave a trail of delicious scent behind us as we walk. I use Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie perfume and spray it all over my body. Pro-tip: Sabrina’s perfumes work PERFECTLY as a hair mist. Grab your headphones, and it’s time to go!

Step 2: Setting the Mood

Hot girls can walk to anything, whether it’s Harry Styles’ new album, KISSCO, or My Tears Ricochet by Taylor Swift. Take a moment to check in with yourself, feel your feelings and pick the music that matches your mood. I’ve been listening to KISSCO nonstop, so that’s my choice! Put your headphones on, but make sure you are still able to hear your surroundings to keep your hot girl walk safe.

Step 3: Strut

Now we walk. Whether you’re on a trail, treadmill or sidewalk it’s time to put one foot in front of the other and go! Take this time, whether it’s 10 minutes or an hour, to think your thoughts and enjoy the moment. I often find myself getting lost in the music and admiring my surroundings, especially as the weather warms up. Make sure you’re taking deep breaths to regulate your body as you slow down and finish your hot girl walk.