Your Ultimate Guide to Skidmore’s Career Development Center

If you’re stressing about resumes, internships, or what comes after Skidmore, you’re not alone. Luckily, the Career Development Center (CDC) is here to make things easier, and honestly, a lot of the resources are way more useful than people realize. Here’s your complete guide to making the most of it:

1. Start With Handshake

Handshake is your gateway to opportunities. Think of it as a job and internship hub that connects Skidmore students with 900,000+ employers.

How to set it up : Register using your Skidmore email. Confirm your account, then complete your profile. Upload your resume under the Documents tab. Update your profile regularly, Handshake will start sending you personalized opportunities and keep you in the loop about events.

:

💡 Pro tip: Schedule an appointment with a Career Advisor right through Handshake to talk strategy, job apps, or just to calm your nerves.

2. Discover Jobs & Internships (Near and Far)

Looking for your first real-world experience? The CDC has multiple databases to help:

CEI’s National Internship Listing → Explore U.S. internships across industries.

→ Explore U.S. internships across industries. GoinGlobal → Search for jobs and internships both in the U.S. and abroad (40 countries worldwide). On campus, you don’t need a password. Alumni can access it through Skidmore Connect.

→ Search for jobs and internships both in the U.S. and abroad (40 countries worldwide). On campus, you don’t need a password. Alumni can access it through Skidmore Connect. Glassdoor → Get insider info on companies, including reviews, salaries, and interview experiences.

→ Get insider info on companies, including reviews, salaries, and interview experiences. NACE Salary Calculator → Estimate potential salaries based on your major, industry, and location.

3. Tap Into the Skidmore Network

One of the CDC’s biggest strengths is the people. Alumni, professors, parents, and students want to help you succeed, you just have to reach out.

Career Corps → Email your resume or cover letter for real feedback.

→ Email your resume or cover letter for real feedback. Peer Advisor Network → Connect with students who’ve had internships in your dream field and get the inside scoop.

→ Connect with students who’ve had internships in your dream field and get the inside scoop. LinkedIn Group → Join the Skidmore College Network to start connecting with alums.

• ZEN Mentoring Program → A standout opportunity: The Zankel Experience Network (ZEN) matches juniors with alumni who share their career interests. Student-mentor pairs meet throughout the year to set goals, review resumes, and explore networking opportunities. Applications open in summer, with orientation in the fall and the program launching in October.

4. Build Strong Applications

Don’t hit “submit” on that internship or grad school application without feedback. The CDC will review resumes, cover letters, and even practice interview questions with you.

Resume and cover letter guide

Networking guide

Interviewing guide

Downloadable resume templates

5. Explore Graduate & Professional School Resources

Thinking beyond your bachelor’s? The CDC curates resources to help you prep for grad school applications, funding, and career pathways.

Graduate Funding Resources:

Federal Student Aid: Research grants and loans from the U.S. Department of Education.

Debt/Salary Wizard: Calculate how much student loan debt you can realistically afford based on future earnings.

Office of Academic Advising: Learn about national fellowships and merit scholarships.

Gale Scholarships & Fellowships: Explore private funding opportunities.

Graduate School Research:

U.S. News – Best Grad Schools: Rankings for U.S. and international programs.

Peterson’s: Admissions, test prep, and scholarships info.

PhDs.org: Graduate program rankings with NRC data.

Pre-Health Pathways:

Skidmore’s Health Professions Advisory Committee offers guidance on medical and health-related careers.

Pre-Law Pathways:

Pre-Law Guide, NAPLA/SAPLA Law School List, LSAC, and American Bar Association resources are all available.

6. Use Career Exploration Tools

Not sure what you want to do? That’s normal. The CDC has reflection and assessment tools to help you find careers aligned with your strengths, interests, and values:

Focus 2: Explore potential career paths.

Work Values Matcher: Find jobs that fit your values.

PrinciplesYou: Learn more about yourself and how you work with others.

Career Personality Profiler: See how your personality influences your career style.

My Next Move: Search for careers based on your interests.

7. Apply for Career Funding

Networking and internships can get expensive, but Skidmore has your back. Thanks to the generosity of the Skidmore Network, you can apply for funding to cover travel, and even living expenses for summer opportunities.

Summer Experience Fund → Grants up to $4,500 for unpaid internships.

→ Grants up to $4,500 for unpaid internships. Susan Hirsch Schwartz Fund → Covers smaller expenses like interview travel or professional clothing.

8. Remember: You’re Not Doing This Alone

Whether you’re a first-year just starting to think about internships, or a senior deep in job applications, the CDC has resources for every stage. The earlier you start using them, the more confident you’ll feel when it’s time to make big moves.

Contact the Career Development Center

From career skills development to networking and programs, the Career Development Center team provides everything students need to prepare for post-grad life, and alumni in the time after Skidmore.

Visit Us: Starbuck Center 204

Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – noon and 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 518-580-5790

Email: cdc@skidmore.edu

Website: Skidmore Career Development Center Resources