What To Do When Things With Him End

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sadness, anger, and confusion may be the first feelings that arrive when things between you and the guy that you really liked end. In moments like these, it can be extremely easy to fall into unhealthy habits, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Below is a guide of things you can do to cope more healthily as a girl who once knew this process all too well.

Firstly, it’s okay to cry and experience your emotions. You don’t have to rush the process or hide away from your feelings. In my experience, one of the healthiest things I can do for myself is feel. Whether that be for fifteen minutes or an hour. Don’t feel like there is a set time limit because there really isn’t.

It might also be helpful to call a loved one like your mom, sister, or best friend. They know how to comfort you, and they will be the best support as you process this hard time. Typically, I will call my best friend when I feel upset about something, and it is almost guaranteed after our phone call that I will feel a smidge happier.

Alternatively, it may be better to distract yourself during the call. This may mean talking about homework or other events going on in your life. Occasionally, I find that I don’t want to keep thinking about something that’s making me feel sad. Talking about your emotions too much can have the opposite effect at times. In general, it’s important to learn your triggers, even if it is not boy-related.

It can also be very easy to fall into the trap of insecurity. Your head may start to swirl with questions, like was there another girl? Was I not pretty enough? Did I do something wrong? From personal experience, I think it’s important to let those questions be. It is often not a productive use of time, and they are questions that will never be fully answered.

I also love to do something kind for myself when my emotions feel all over the place and you should too. Buy the cute bracelet you saw online or buy yourself that snack you’ve been thinking about. You deserve it!