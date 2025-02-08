Valentine’s Day: A Celebration of Love and Its Deep Roots

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

Many people consider Valentine’s Day to be a celebration of romantic love, but the holiday has deeper meanings that relate to the larger idea of love in all its manifestations. The rich history and significance of Valentine’s Day, from its ancient beginnings to its contemporary celebrations, could inspire us to consider the value of showing love and fostering relationships, whether they be romantic, platonic, or even self-directed.

The History of Valentine’s Day: From Roman Festivals to Modern Love

Valentine’s Day’s history is more complicated than Cupid throwing his arrows. The origins of the day can be found in the mid-February Roman celebration of Lupercalia, which celebrated fertility and the arrival of spring. However, during Emperor Claudius II in the third century AD, the formal association with Saint Valentine was established.

Legend has it that Saint Valentine was a Christian priest who secretly married couples against the emperor’s instructions because he thought marriage and love were sacrosanct. Valentine became a martyr after his activities were revealed and he was put to death on February 14. Through the sharing of gifts, greetings, and emotion between lovers, the day gradually evolved from a celebration of a saint’s sacrifice to a more general celebration of love.

Valentine’s Day has evolved from a religious holiday to a more secular celebration that is observed in many nations worldwide. Although it is primarily observed as a day to celebrate romantic love, its deeper significance invites us to consider the significance of all relationships in our lives more broadly.

A Day of Expression: Love, Communication, and Connection

Valentine’s Day encourages us to communicate our emotions since doing so gives our relationships purpose. It serves as a reminder that love needs active communication, whether it be through words or body language. It’s simple to forget that relationships require care and support. Valentine’s Day highlights how important it is to show love. It serves as a reminder that love is something we actively offer and receive rather than merely an intangible emotion.

Valentine’s Day is a time to honor platonic connections even though it’s frequently connected to romantic love. Our wellbeing depends on our friendships—those unromantic but no less significant bonds. Longer life expectancy, more self-esteem, and improved mental health are all linked to strong, encouraging friendships.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that showing love doesn’t have to be restricted to a romantic partner on Valentine’s Day. Friends are the family we chose, and we should be grateful for their existence. The idea that love may take many different forms and is equally important in non-romantic relationships is reinforced by these displays of affection.

From a philosophical standpoint, romantic love invites us to investigate trust, vulnerability, and striking a balance between individuality and unity.

A Philosophical Reflection: The Need for Connection

The emphasis on love on Valentine’s Day draws attention to something deeper: people’s longing for connection. Since relationships are vital to our happiness, sense of self-worth, and general sense of belonging, we are social creatures that crave for them. The importance of love in human life has long been studied by philosophers. Love has been viewed as the foundation of human existence from Plato’s ideal of agape, unconditional love to Aristotle’s emphasis on friendship as a source of virtue. According to contemporary psychologists like Erik Erikson, one of the most important aspects of psychological growth is the capacity to build solid, meaningful connections. Accordingly, Valentine’s Day is a reminder of the profound, existential urge for connection, which pervades all of our interactions and beyond romantic love.

As college students negotiating the intricacies of relationships, life, and identity, it’s critical to keep in mind that love is something we actively provide as well as something we receive. Our well-being is largely dependent on how we show our love to our friends, partners, and even ourselves. After all, the relationships we create and the love we give are what give life purpose, so this Valentine’s Day, take a moment to show your love.