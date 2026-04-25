Undecided Major? No Problem!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think being undecided about your future might actually be the best way to approach it. Back in high school, when everyone was posting their college commitments on Instagram, I was one of the only people who put “undecided.” Even now, after a full year of college, I’m still not sure—and that’s okay.

“I’m a Business major.” “I’m Sociology.” “I’m Biology.” It feels like everyone around me knows exactly what they want to do. If you know what you want to do, that’s great. But if you don’t, that’s great too—maybe even better. In a Psychology lecture I took during my freshman year, each class began with a different professor introducing themselves and sharing their academic journey. Out of about ten professors, only one had a straightforward path. The rest started out studying all different kinds of things, and yet all somehow found their way to Skidmore’s Psychology department. That really stuck with me.

So when people ask, “What’s your major?” my answer is still: “I’m undecided.” Sometimes I wish I had a clear answer to impress those around me. But being undecided means I still have the opportunity to explore plenty of different areas, which honestly, sounds pretty exciting. It gives me the freedom to explore. I’ve taken psychology, sociology, and social work classes, while also taking an environmental science class this semester. If I was already set on a major, it would be hard to enjoy the benefits of a liberal arts education because I simply wouldn’t see the point.

There’s definitely a stigma around not knowing what you want to do. But when you think about it, most college students are in their late teens or early twenties. It’s kind of crazy that there’s so much pressure to have your entire life planned at that age.

The main message here—from someone who still doesn’t know what they want to major in or do in the future—is that it’s more than okay to be unsure. The stress and pressure are evident, so it’s normal to feel like you’re a step behind everyone else. Just remember that this might be exactly where you’re meant to be.