Ultimate Spooky Season Movie List If You Don’t Watch Horror 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is my favorite holiday, and Fall is my favorite season. Watching festive movies is my favorite way to get in the spooky mood, but I don’t like horror movies. Here are some popular Fall/Halloween movies to watch if you don’t like horror either:

Hocus Pocus

Halloween Town

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Scooby Doo (2002)

Twitches

Coraline

Ghost Busters

Beetlejuice

The Addams Family

The Corpse Bride

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Haunted Mansion

Casper

Harry Potter Series

Girl Vs Monster

Twilight Series

Maleficent

Boo! A Madea Halloween