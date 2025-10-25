Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney\'s live-action HOCUS POCUS 2
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney\'s live-action HOCUS POCUS 2
Disney Enterprises, Inc
Skidmore | Culture

Ultimate Spooky Season Movie List If You Don’t Watch Horror 

Lucia Engelhardt Student Contributor, Skidmore College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is my favorite holiday, and Fall is my favorite season. Watching festive movies is my favorite way to get in the spooky mood, but I don’t like horror movies. Here are some popular Fall/Halloween movies to watch if you don’t like horror either: 

  1. Hocus Pocus 
  1. Halloween Town 
  1. It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 
  1. Scooby Doo (2002) 
  1. Twitches 
  1. Coraline 
  1. Ghost Busters 
  1. Beetlejuice 
  1. The Addams Family 
  1. The Corpse Bride 
  1. The Nightmare Before Christmas 
  1. Rocky Horror Picture Show 
  1. The Haunted Mansion 
  1. Casper 
  1. Harry Potter Series 
  1. Girl Vs Monster 
  1. Twilight Series 
  1. Maleficent 
  1. Boo! A Madea Halloween 
  1. Jennifers Body 
Lucia Engelhardt

Skidmore '28

I'm Lucia (She/Her), I'm from Syracuse, NY and I'm a Sociology Major with a Gender Studies Minor. I love reading and writing, knitting, watching women's sports, dancing, and playing Volleyball. In the past I've been involved in Girl Up!, Planned Parenthood, and ProHoops. My activist focuses are intersectional feminism, reproductive rights, sexual wellness, and equality in athletics.