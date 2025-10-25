Ultimate Spooky Season Movie List If You Don’t Watch Horror 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Halloween is my favorite holiday, and Fall is my favorite season. Watching festive movies is my favorite way to get in the spooky mood, but I don’t like horror movies. Here are some popular Fall/Halloween movies to watch if you don’t like horror either:
- Hocus Pocus
- Halloween Town
- It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- Scooby Doo (2002)
- Twitches
- Coraline
- Ghost Busters
- Beetlejuice
- The Addams Family
- The Corpse Bride
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Rocky Horror Picture Show
- The Haunted Mansion
- Casper
- Harry Potter Series
- Girl Vs Monster
- Twilight Series
- Maleficent
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Jennifers Body