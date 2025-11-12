Things to do in Saratoga Springs this November

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I approach the end of my time as a college student at Skidmore, I’ve been thinking about all the things I still haven’t done in Saratoga Springs. For example, I’ve never gone apple picking, visited a haunted house or maze around here, or taken part in the Saratoga SantaCon. But I’ve also experienced so many amazing things like seeing Pitbull at SPAC, going bowling on $3 Thursdays, catching movies at AMC, enjoying Chowderfest, and spending sunny days at Lake George, just to name a few.

Since this is my last November as a Skidmore student, I’ve been reflecting on what relaxing and fun things I can still do with my friends and roommates before we all head home for Thanksgiving break. I put together a short list of ideas, some I came up with myself and others I found online, in case you’re also looking for a little time off from your workload or a quick off-campus adventure.

Go see Wicked 2 at the Saratoga AMC Theaters.

The movie comes out Friday, November 21, which I’m so excited about! I’ll be performing in the Winter Dance Concert with the Skidmore Dance Department that weekend (November 21–22), so I’m not sure if I’ll have time, but maybe I can make it work. $3 Bowling at Saratoga Strike Zone.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m., you can bowl for just $3! This one’s always a classic and so much fun. Unfortunately, I’ll be busy with dress rehearsals and meetings this time, but I highly recommend going if you can. Explore the Saratoga Battlefield.

I’ve actually never been there, but it’s such an important historic site from the American Revolutionary War. The park has trails, monuments, and exhibits, perfect for anyone interested in American history. Take a walk through Saratoga Spa State Park.

I’ve been there many times and may go back again this month. It’s my favorite walking destination in Saratoga as it’s spacious, quiet, and beautiful, especially when you need a break from campus or just want to clear your mind with friends. Visit the Saratoga Farmers’ Market.

This one’s a must! I haven’t been since 2023, which feels like forever ago. I’ve only been to the outdoor market, which I’ve heard is better than the winter one, but since this is my last semester, I’d love to experience the indoor version at least once. It’s located in the Wilton Mall and open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Take a scenic drive through the Adirondack Mountains.

Something I’d really love to do is drive through the Adirondacks just to soak in the last of the Saratoga fall foliage. It’s such a peaceful experience this time of year.

As the semester winds down, I hope this little list gives you a few ideas to unwind, make memories, and explore the Saratoga area before the semester ends. This is also just a reminder to really enjoy Saratoga Springs as much as you can because it really does go by so fast.