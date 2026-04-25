The Price of Looking “Put Together”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every morning is a new day to try a new outfit, which can be the most exciting part of someone’s day while simultaniously being the worst. For many people, getting dressed is a form of self expression and control before the chaos starts. While for others, it can feel like pressure to measure up to what people set for them. How much someone cares about their physical appearance determines how much time they spend getting ready. However, what is less talked about is the cost behind all that effort to look “put together”. It’s not just time but also a financial, mental, and social price.

Financially, there is now a certain image that needs to be maintained which can be exhausting for many. Clothes, shoes, makeup, nails, and skincare can all add up quickly. Social media has always intensified this pressure that many have dealt with because they constantly see people who look effortlessly polished.

Beyond money there is also a mental cost. The pressure to look presentable can create feelings of self doubt and anxiety. Getting dressed now becomes a performance rather than a form of expression. Additionally, socially people can be treated differently even if it isn’t intentional. Pretty privilege is a term that has been circulating on social media because of it is when someone appearance directly affects how they will be treated. Which leaves those who are not dressed to the “standard” are going to be judged unfairly. Which can make many feel like appearance equals worth.

In today’s world appearance is weighted heavily and this has chipped on the confidence of millions. The real question everyone should be asking is this cost worth the mental turmoil?