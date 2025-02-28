The Lost Art of Handwritten Letters: Why I Started Writing and Mailing Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world of instant messages and quick emails, I decided to go old-school: I started handwriting letters and mailing them. I started because one day I was reading my old graduation and birthday notecards, and I remember how special I felt while reading them. I like to spread and return kindness by following the lead of those who make me feel special. If someone can make me feel appreciated and special, I can do the same.

I started writing letters because I wanted a new hobby for 2025. I wanted a hobby that did not include going on social media or the internet. I mean, I sew clothing, write poetry, journal, and make jewelry, but I yearned for someone different. I wanted an escape from the digital world and be conscious of my thoughts without being distracted. Letter writing is a perfect avenue for this case. Also, I love reflecting. For each letter I write, that means the person has been someone special to me, or someone I would like to build a relationship with. It makes me reflect on why I chose that person in the first place. I could have written a letter to anyone, but I chose you. It is rare to find someone to send you a hand-written message– let alone mail it across the state for you. The person will feel seen, heard, and cared for– much like how I felt when I read my old letters to myself.

When I write a text, I usually have so many spelling and grammar errors because I am rushing and not really caring about the quality of the text. However, when writing a hand-written letter, I start to care about the eligibility of the writing and ponder my thoughts before taking action. It’s so easy to erase the mistakes in a text, but it may not be so convenient to rewrite a handwritten letter. Writing letters has improved my attention to details because now I am more afraid of making a mistake. I used to rush, but now I am more patient to get things done. I would rather submit high quality work than mediocre.

The responses I have gotten have been exceptional. My friends feel appreciated and super happy. The second they receive the letter in the mail they text me a picture and kind words to explain how grateful they are. All because I write letters, my friends have told me I am like a friend you find in movies, but not reality. I am unreal. What does that say about our society? People can’t even fathom being loved in this way. Even if you choose not to mail letters, I encourage you all to write a letter to express your gratitude to the people you care about. Many people love, but they do not express their love through words and hope that the other person just knows that they are loved. You don’t have to be good with words, it just needs to be authentic and come from the heart.

Have you ever written or received a handwritten letter? Would you bring this practice back? Try writing one letter this week, to a friend, mentor, or even yourself. Let me know how it feels!