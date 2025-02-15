The lesser-known advantage of eating holistically: How food affects your mental health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

We all know that we should eat healthy for our physical health, but did you know that what you eat can also impact your mental health? According to physician Dr.Eva Selhub, “what you eat directly affects the structure and function of your brain and, ultimately, your mood.” This is because our gut is made up of thousands of microbes and some of them regulate your sleep, emotions, pain, appetite, and mood. It is important to eat whole foods that protect the health of your gut, and most importantly, your gut lining which limits inflammation, allowing the nutrients from the foods you are eating to be processed and delivered throughout your body.

90-95% of serotonin is made in the gut making it even more important to be mindful about what you eat. Serotonin is responsible for mood, sleep, digestion, and wound healing. Therefore, whatever foods you eat have a direct impact on serotonin and consequently have a direct impact on your mood. According to Megan Dix from Healthline, when you eat foods that are highly processed and contain an excessive amount of sugar, you increase your oxidative stress which causes an imbalance between your free radicals and antioxidants. Free radicals are molecules with an uneven number of electrons that can react easily with other molecules which can be good or bad. Antioxidants are molecules that can donate an electron to free radicals making them less reactive. When there is an imbalance between the two, your body cannot fight off germs as easily, making you more susceptible to illnesses and infections. In addition, if these two are not in balance the free radicals can become damaging to fatty tissue, DNA, and proteins in your body. Mentally, this imbalance can make you more prone to depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. There is a lack of mood regulation since oxidative stress directly harms serotonin molecules because of oxidation. Therefore, in order to keep these in balance it is important to eat foods that will provide your body with antioxidants, which are found in fruits and vegetables.

Your mental health essentially revolves around your brain health. This is why it is important to eat whole, unprocessed foods to protect your brain and in return protect your mental health. With the field of nutritional psychology growing, there is still a lot that experts don’t know. But the overall takeaway is that in order to protect and better your mental health, choosing antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables and avoiding processed foods is key! Next time you’re craving a sweet treat, reach for the pomegranate seeds instead of the bag of chips and your brain will thank you!

Sources:

MD, E. S. (2022, September 18). Nutritional psychiatry: Your brain on food. Harvard Health. https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/nutritional-psychiatry-your-brain-on-food-201511168626

Drillinger, M. (2024, July 26). The 4 worst foods for your anxiety. Healthline. https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/surprising-foods-trigger-anxiety#takeaway

Dix, M. (2024, February 19). Oxidative stress: Definition, effects on the body, and prevention. Healthline. https://www.healthline.com/health/oxidative-stress