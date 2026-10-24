The Best Study Spots on Campus: A Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As midterm season approaches, our typical reaction is dread. “Oh no, another exam. How will I study?” While our first instinct is to panic, we often overlook how to seek solutions. Part of this strategy is learning in a space where we can learn best. When we choose a learning environment where we can best focus and minimize distractions, the more likely we are to retain material. Even during stressful exam seasons, think about how these moments of stress and dread can help you learn which environments suit you as a student. Not everyone’s study spots and working preferences are alike, and that’s okay. This is why I made a guide for study spots on campus, so that you can pick and choose the environment that works for you.

CIS Lounge

It is a quiet space nearly all day, where many students are also working diligently at work. It is convenient if you decide to study after having a class in CIS. This is a great space for science majors, especially due to access to earth science faculty. Illuminating broad hallways and cozy seating offer available, and open spaces. The space motivates you to study and continue working after class. This is not only a quiet space, but also a destination with minimal distractions and people. Only a few students are here at a time. Unlike the Case Center, for example, the crowd level remains consistent daily.

Case center

I recommend arriving at 4:00 pm or 4:30 to order a drink from Burgess. After all, a good drink is a key motivator. After a while, people will gradually leave. With no one there, you are entitled to leave and enjoy solitude. As studies show, quiet spaces with minimal people are the best way to reduce distractions. I also recommend working at the Case Center during the weekend if you prefer to study in quiet areas. However, if you are motivated by people, studying at the Case Center midday works best. Similar to studying at a coffee shop, there is always something happening while you’re studying. Feel free to take a break and check the panels at Case. Last year, I made a study survival kit with PAC, which provided me with study materials. You may begin by saying hi to a classmate and then peer off to study again. It’s a social place where you can expand your social circle while studying.

Jonsson Tower lounge

This lounge has just opened at the start of the 2026 academic year and has already become a favorite among countless students. It’s newly renovated, with a cozy atmosphere and modern furnishings; it’s a perfect spot for a study session. As a Jonnson Tower resident, I can attest to this. The chairs are set up interactively, which makes this spot a good place for planning group projects. For those who live in North Campus, it may be more convenient than reserving a study room at the library.

Lucy Scribner Library

And of course, there is the library, the most common study spot on campus. Here, you can reserve a study room, an ideal spot for group work. Another factor of the library is peer motivation. The influence that friends and peers have on individual engagement cannot be overstated. In these environments, we are most likely to exhibit the behavior of others, which sets the scene for working strictly for academic purposes. If you are working on a paper, library resources and source guides from the librarians are easy to access.

Case Green

On nicer days, Case Green provides an appealing space to enjoy warm weather while still focusing on academics. This upbeat and cheerful atmosphere, central to Skidmore school spirit, provides the perfect environment for social connection and academic motivation. If you are a social learner motivated by the people around you, this will make a good study spot. Favorable weather conditions are a key motivator to go outside and escape the crusty dorm. While studying, you get the bonus of fresh air, which helps reduce stress. This study spot is probably the best from September to October and from April to May, when the final season hits.

Learning commons

If you learn better under supervision and adult support, this is the place for you. Located downstairs in the Starbuck Center (Room 102), the Learning Commons consists of various lounges along with multiple types of student support services. If you live in the following residential halls of McCellan, Penfield, or Wiecking, this may be a close-by study destination, particularly on colder days. As a place available for academic support, it offers targeted support for international students, students with disabilities, and student-athletes. This is also one of the many locations where PAC (Peer Academic Coaching) meets, which offers direct support services during study hours. While I have personally not studied in the Learning Commons, I do know of many who have. With accessible one-on-one support, direct communication, and a productive setup, students report thriving through this interactive support model.

With midterms coming up, feel free to test out any study spots that appeal to you as a learner. Instead of treating midterms as a time of pressure and performance, we can mark these stressful weeks as a time to support ourselves as learners. Good luck!