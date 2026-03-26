The Benefits Of Walking You May Not Have Realized

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day, we walk, whether that be to head to class or to grab a bite. Walking is so simple it can sometimes become an unconscious action. While many are familiar with the fact that walking is good for staying fit and losing weight, did you know it could help with things like cravings? There are a variety of other benefits that may be unknown to you, so listen up!

According to studies, walking helps those who have a sweet tooth. A short 15-minute walk a day can lessen cravings for sweets such as donuts and benefit those who eat junk food in stressful situations.

In addition, walking can boost one’s immune system. In times when sickness is rampant, it has been proven this low-maintenance and easy cardio acts as protection. A research study discovered that men and women who walked 20 minutes daily, five times a week, had almost 50 percent less sick days than individuals who only exercised once a week or fewer. While one is not fully immune to sickness, those who practice walking more are likely to recover faster and have lighter symptoms.

Lastly, joint pain can be reduced. Studies have proven that walking lessens arthritis pain. For those who do not suffer yet, it has been noted that walking five to six miles once a week can stop arthritis from forming all together. This is because walking acts as a lubricant. In turn, this strengthens muscles.

Now that you’re aware of all the benefits, take these tips with you and go on a walk today!

Source: https://www.health.harvard.edu/healthy-aging-and-longevity/5-surprising-benefits-of-walking