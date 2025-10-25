Skidmore Her Campus Self Care Night Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday night at 8:30 PM in Bolton 103, I hosted a Self-Care Night for my wonderful Her Campus members. Thanks to our SGA budget, I was able to give out face masks and sixty small, colorful journals for everyone. In total, nine of us, including me, the president, gathered to unwind and take a break from the stress of the semester. It was a great time to slow down, put on a face mask, and spend a few quiet minutes journaling. It was also a great time for everyone to connect on a more personal level by sharing laughs, conversations, and a sense of calm that comes from simply being together and taking care of ourselves. Personally, these past couple of weeks had been especially stressful with midterms and personal matters, so this event was the perfect way to destress. Lucia, our Culture Editor, shared, “Self-Care Night was so fun because I love doing beauty stuff like facials and hanging out with the other girls and messing around with them. Helping each other was a fun bonding experience. Plus, the journaling helped slow things down and reflect on things to be grateful for during busy times.”

One of the journaling sections I included fell under Connections. This is such an important category, as spending a couple of minutes to reflect on the amazing friends who shape us is a great reminder of how lucky we are to have meaningful relationships in our lives. Friendships shape who we are, teaching us how to listen, support, and grow alongside others. This section also ties into the heart of Her Campus’s mission: empowering and uplifting other women. Taking time to think about how we show up for our friends and what empowerment looks like in our daily lives helps us see the impact we have on one another. Here are some of the questions I included: How have my friendships shaped the person I’ve become? How do I show up for my friends when they need me most? What does “empowering other women” look like in my daily life?

Another journaling section I chose from fell under the personal growth category. This category is something I realized many college students including myself do not take time to reflect on their growth, and as a president of a women empowerment club I realized how important these self reflections are. I truly do believe that by taking at least a couple minutes of your day to just answer simple questions about your personal growth can help a person build self compassion and strengthen confidence. Here are some of the journaling questions I included: Why do I care about what I’m working towards right now? When I’m at my best, what qualities shine through? What’s one challenge I’ve faced lately that’s actually helped me grow?

By the end of the night, the room was filled with laughter and great vibes. Events like this embody what Skidmore Her Campus stands for: community, empowerment, and self-love. Sometimes, a quiet evening with friends, a journal, and a face mask to reconnect with yourself and the women who inspire you is the way to go.