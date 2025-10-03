Period Products and General Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Periods are uncomfortable, sometimes agonizing, and for most women, they also take up a significant portion of our lives. Considering the amount of time, money, and effort we spend managing our periods and the symptoms of PMS, there is surprisingly little comprehensive advice available beyond what we learn in middle school health classes. With that in mind, here is a clear and comprehensive comparison of period products to help make your cycle easier to navigate:

Pads

Pros:

· Easy to use



· Sometimes available in public bathrooms



· Lower risk of toxic shock syndrome (TSS)



Cons:

· Disposable



· May contain chemicals and dyes that are unsafe



· Can be uncomfortable in warm weather



· Cannot be worn while swimming



· Some brands include perfumes, which are not safe

Reusable Pads

Pros:

· Easy to use



· Reusable



· More cost-effective long term



· Available in fun designs



Cons:

Can be uncomfortable in warm weather

Require regular washing

Used pads must be carried in a waterproof pouch

May be bulkier than disposable pads

3. Tampons

Pros:

· Can be worn while swimming

· Less bulky

· Can be more comfortable in warm weather

Cons:

· Easy to forget to change or remove

· Higher risk of toxic shock syndrome

· Can be difficult to insert for some individuals

· May contain unsafe chemicals and dyes

· Some brands include perfumes, which are not safe

4. Menstrual Cups

Pros:

· Reusable for up to 10 years

· Available in fun colors

· Can be worn for up to 12 hours

· Wide variety of shapes and sizes for comfort

· Free of dyes and perfumes

· Lower risk of toxic shock syndrome (bacteria cannot be absorbed)

· Comfortable in warm weather

Cons:

· Steeper learning curve at first

· Can be difficult to find the right fit

· Higher upfront cost ($20–$40)

· May be challenging to change in public settings

· Can be uncomfortable for individuals with sensitive stomachs

5. Menstrual Discs

Pros:

· Available in both reusable and disposable options

· Can be worn for up to 12 hours

· Lower risk of toxic shock syndrome

· Can be worn during sex and swimming

· Comfortable in warm weather

Cons:

· Learning curve when first using

· Can be difficult to find the right fit

· Higher upfront cost ($20–$40)

· May be challenging to change in public settings

· Can be uncomfortable for individuals with sensitive stomachs

6. Period Underwear

Pros:

· Low risk of toxic shock syndrome

· Comfortable and similar to regular underwear

· Some brands can also be worn while swimming

· Reusable

Cons:

· Can be expensive

· May not absorb enough for heavier flows

· Must be washed regularly

· Thicker brands can be uncomfortable in warm weather

General Tips

· Always change products as recommended

· Avoid using high-absorbency tampons unless necessary

· Sterilize menstrual cups and discs before and after each cycle

· Remember: all products carry some risk of toxic shock syndrome (TSS is caused by bacterial buildup, not just specific products)

· Avoid scented period products