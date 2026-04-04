My Top 5 Electrolytes as Someone with POTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone with POTS, nothing is more important for daily symptom management than electrolyte intake and hydration. I’ve tried so many electrolytes in the last year and these are my favorites.

5) Normalyte Electrolyte Capsules

If you don’t like sweet/flavored drinks this is the easiest way to get your electrolytes in. It is an unflavored pill with 500mg of sodium and 100mg of potassium. When you are running late for class just pop the capsule in will the rest of your supplements or vitamins, just make sure you drink water after. That being said, I like flavored drinks so it doesn’t hit the same when you are craving that.

4) Nuun Hydration Tablets

This affordable option is known as a “clean option”, it is almost $8 for 10 tablets. For some electrolytes that is only 2-3 servings. There are a wide variety of flavors, but what makes this brand unique is the fizzy formula. All the other electrolyte powders on this list are flat, like juice, but this tablet fizzed up like an Emergen-C. When you are drinking electrolytes everyday, it can get tiresome but this different texture is refreshing.

3) Pedialyte Electrolyte Powder Packets

I thought Pedialyte was for sick children before I tried these. The strawberry lemonade flavor is delicious, with a moderate amount of sodium and a reasonable price. There is a reason Pedialyte is a classic, it is basic, tasty, and will do the job.

2) Liquid IV (Sugar Free)

Liquid IV is easily the most popular on this list. They offer dozens of flavors, most importantly they offer sugar free versions of popular flavors, so if like me, too much sugar makes you feel off, check these out. Liquid IV has roughly 500mg of sodium and 300mg of potassium. I can feel a real difference when I drink Liquid IV, which can help make up for a long day or low energy.

1) Hoop Fuel

Hoop Fuel is my #1 favorite electrolyte. There are only two flavors of the original formula but they are amazing, less overwhelmingly strong than Liquid IV, and not too salty. This formula has 1,000mg of sodium, twice as much as as Liquid IV or Normalyte Capsules, plus no sugar, and hundreds of milligrams of extra vitamins and minerals. It is $40 for 30 servings, equaling out to roughly the same price as other brands. My physical therapist recommended it to other clients, especially those with dysautonomia/POTS, and they said it is “life changing”. Plus, it is a small business!