My Thoughts on Why You Should Pet More Dogs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most of health and wellness revolves around forming healthy habits, routines, and hobbies that require commitment and effort. However, there is one very easy and quick method that has been shown to instantly reduce stress and boost your mood: petting a dog. I admit the concept of writing an article on this seems excessive. However, in my opinion, with how saturated the internet has become with mental health advice involving expensive supplements and time-consuming hobbies, it is more important than ever that we are able to find small, realistic sources of joy. Taking care of our mental health and wellness can sometimes feel really overwhelming, and partaking in small, simple activities can lighten that load. With that being said, this is my argument on why you should pet more dogs:

It Immediately Reduces Stress and Boosts Your Mood

When petting a dog, one of your primary stress hormones, cortisol, immediately lowers. Within minutes, your heart rate slows, and your body literally starts to relax. It also releases oxytocin, one of our hormones responsible for bonding, similar to when we receive a hug. Additionally, research shows that regular interaction with dogs can lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health over time. Dog owners often have lower resting heart rates and fewer stress-related symptoms. Quite literally, petting a dog might help you manage stress and health-related cardiovascular issues.

It Brings You Into the Present Moment

Maybe this is a stretch, but I like to view petting a dog as an act of mindfulness. Dogs exist entirely in the “now.” Petting one can pull you out of racing thoughts or rumination, reconnecting you to your senses. This may feel like I’m pushing it a little, but my advice on that is to go pet a dog and get back to me.

They’re Easily Accessible

At Skidmore, we have very easily accessible therapy dogs in the Student Wellness Center (1st floor of McCaffery-Wagman). They have a therapy dog available every weekday. Skidmore Peer Health Education regularly posts an updated schedule of when they will be available (@skidphes on Instagram). If you are having a rough week or just feel in need of a mood boost, I highly recommend stopping by when you’re free.