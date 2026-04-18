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Skidmore | Life

My Sounds of Summer

Rachel Carpenter Student Contributor, Skidmore College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally! The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and it’s beginning to feel like spring in Upstate New York. You know what that means? Summer is right around the corner. 

If you’re anything like me, music is what makes summer memorable. Whether that’s going on lake drives with friends, a solo walk to watch the sunset, or blaring music at the beach with the waves in the background, none of this would be complete without music. 

I know not everyone has my taste—folk, alternative, pop, and occasionally something else—but I’m very particular about my summer music. Even if these genres aren’t your cup of tea, I recommend trying some out and maybe you’ll discover some songs to add to your summer playlist.

My Summer 2026 Playlist

*not in any particular order*

  1. “Coastline” by Hollow Coves
  2. “Vagabond” by CAAMP
  3. “Drive” by SZA
  4. “3 am” by Matchbox 20
  5. “Santa Fe” by Bo Stalach
  6. “Barcelona” by George Ezra
  7. “Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows
  8. “Perfect” (duet with Beyonce) by Ed Sheeran
  9. “Dive” by Ed Sheeran
  10. “The Great Divide” by Noah Kahan
  11. “Glue Myself Shut” by Noah Kahan
  12. “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen
  13. “Until the Night Turns” by Lord Huron
  14. “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet
  15. “Messy” by Lola Young
  16. “The Subway” by Chappell Roan
  17. “Chinatown” (live version) by Bleachers
  18. “East Side of Sorrow” by Zach Bryan
  19. “Cleopatra” by the Lumineers
  20. “Cecilia and the Satellite” by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Happy listening!

Rachel Carpenter

Skidmore '29

My name is Rachel (she/her), and I'm from Westborough, MA. I'm undecided on a major, but am leaning towards psychology or sociology. I love anything to do with basketball, hiking, staying active, listening to music, and watching TV. My activist focus is specifically around equality and awareness for women in sports.