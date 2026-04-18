My Sounds of Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally! The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and it’s beginning to feel like spring in Upstate New York. You know what that means? Summer is right around the corner.

If you’re anything like me, music is what makes summer memorable. Whether that’s going on lake drives with friends, a solo walk to watch the sunset, or blaring music at the beach with the waves in the background, none of this would be complete without music.

I know not everyone has my taste—folk, alternative, pop, and occasionally something else—but I’m very particular about my summer music. Even if these genres aren’t your cup of tea, I recommend trying some out and maybe you’ll discover some songs to add to your summer playlist.

My Summer 2026 Playlist

*not in any particular order*

“Coastline” by Hollow Coves “Vagabond” by CAAMP “Drive” by SZA “3 am” by Matchbox 20 “Santa Fe” by Bo Stalach “Barcelona” by George Ezra “Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows “Perfect” (duet with Beyonce) by Ed Sheeran “Dive” by Ed Sheeran “The Great Divide” by Noah Kahan “Glue Myself Shut” by Noah Kahan “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen “Until the Night Turns” by Lord Huron “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet “Messy” by Lola Young “The Subway” by Chappell Roan “Chinatown” (live version) by Bleachers “East Side of Sorrow” by Zach Bryan “Cleopatra” by the Lumineers “Cecilia and the Satellite” by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Happy listening!