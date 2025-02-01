My Ride or Die Products

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, I’ve been trying to find what products I love and stick to repurchasing them to make my life simpler and more organized. Whether it’s a cozy wardrobe staple, a makeup essential that never fails, or a wellness find that delivers results, I’ve rounded up my recent favorites that are 100% worth the hype. If you’re looking for new staples to add to your routine, keep reading—I’ve got you covered.

I have the product for you for all girls who are like me and hate being pale but don’t want a complicated and unflattering fake tan. This self-tanner has been a game-changer for me. It is easy to apply, doesn’t smell bad, and does not get on your sheets or clothes. It is a liquid tanning milk that drys quickly. I usually use it at night after I have showered, give it a minute or two to dry, and then get on with homework and other plans. I then go to sleep and wake up with a natural-looking tan. I recommend that if you want more color, apply it again the next night, and so on if you want to go darker.

As much as I like to pretend I buy new and fancy clothes, I will always return to my sweatshirts and sweatpants. My new favorite sweatshirt has been this one from Amazon. I LOVE IT. So many of my friends have complimented the quality and look it has. It is incredibly comfy and keeps me super warm! With lots of colors to choose from, it is a great staple to add to your closet for any season.

I love a cute and good pajama set. It makes me feel so put together. When I saw this one from Aerie, I ordered it immediately. The quality is so comfy, and I have gotten multiple complaints about how cute, aesthetic, and fun it is. I got the cherry, and the colors are so flattering and cozy. (It is $44 for the shirt and the pants!!)

I usually do not purchase bloating stuff or believe they work, but I love this one. Since taking it, I have noticed I do not get 1) as bloated and 2) uncomfortably bloated. Being bloated is one thing, but when it’s painful and uncomfortable, it can be such a drag. This product has made me feel much better after eating and throughout the day. You can try three flavors and see if the product works. I have also noticed since starting taking this every morning I do not get anywhere near as bloated as I used to on my period! That was enough for me to keep taking it. I like the peach flavor and the routine of taking it every morning.

This mascara has been a game-changer for me. I will recommend this product till the day I die. Tubing mascara is such a great mascara to use on a day-to-day basis. For anyone who doesn’t know how it works, it comes off with water in tubes, not runny and all over your cheeks. It has allowed me to be so much more gentle with my eyelashes and eyes when I have to take it off. It doesn’t get runny throughout the day or take 100 wipes to remove. When showering or washing my face, I take my finger over my eyelashes, drag it down gently, and it’s off. I love it.

This product is so helpful in giving me much-needed color on my face throughout the day. I put it on after my moisturizer and sunscreen every morning, and it never fails to provide me with a beautiful glow and make me look tan. It goes on easily, especially if your skin is moisturized and lightly damp. After running out of it, I have repurchased this product for the third time. One bottle of it has lasted me for about 2 months after applying it every morning and on some weekend nights.

While I have more products, I could recommend them forever; these are the few that came to mind first. They make me more confident, make my life easier, and, most importantly, have not failed me.