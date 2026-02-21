How Your Style Changes From Syllabus Week To Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



At the start of each semester, everyone wants to look their best. Come to class with new hair, a new cardigan, or a new pair of shoes. However, as time passes, that excitement can die down, and you’ll eventually start to come to class dressed in sweatpants. Today, I’ll be discussing how to not let that motivation die out. Starting in a new semester, year, or even school, its easy to wanna put your best foot forward. Maybe you have your clothes laid out the night before, and go to sleep at a decent time. The first week of school is always fun, the real work hasn’t come, and everyone is looking for new friends. As time passes, things start to die down, and people simply start to care less. By the second week, people are starting to show up in sweatpants, professors have gone from 0-100 in a blink of an eye, and somehow you are not going to sleep till 1 am. The good thing is, it doesn’t have to be like this. There are ways to dress nicely without overdoing it and without looking like your rolled out of bed.

One: invest in a good cardigan. Cardigans are effortlessly chic and versatile. Perfect for when you dress up or dress comfy. Two: invest in good quality sweatpants. Brands like Comft, Rue21, Pacsun, and H&M are all good places to find sweatpants that look nice and put together. Three: investing in fleece tights will be a total game-changer. Being able to feel pretty in your favorite dress without being cold is always a win. Dressing nicely means you feel good about yourself and can conquer the day. Finding pieces of clothing that make you feel like yourself is the most important part of all. When you dress nice, everything else falls into place–and if it doesn’t, well, at least you look good. Don’t be the person who falls behind, like four months of school have passed, and barely two weeks have passed. Present yourself in a good manner and smile.

XOXO, Dajah