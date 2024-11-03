The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Sunday morning, you have a pounding headache, a midterm tomorrow, and your room is complete chaos. The weekend’s festivities have you in a haze and your to-do list feels daunting and somehow even more horrifying than Jack in The Shining. If the Sunday scaries are feeling a little too spooky, even for halloween, this article is for you!

Whether or not you partied a little too hard or stayed up late watching scary movies with friends, the excitement and thrill of halloweekend can be particularly chaotic or draining. It is normal to feel unmotivated and it can be hard to get back into grind mode without a true reset. I know I’ve definitely felt this way on halloweekend, and other busy weekends throughout the year. If you’re in the same boat, here are some of my tried and true suggestions for how to get back on track for the week and detox after halloween.

Make a list and prioritize

I often find that making a list of exactly what I need to accomplish helps me organize things and take away some of the stress. Sometimes not knowing what you have to do can stress you out even more, so having a list and figuring out what is most important to focus on first can help alleviate some of that anxiety.

Organize/ clean your space

As well as organizing your to-do list, it can be great to organize your space. Sometimes my mind feels cloudy when my space isn’t clean, so just clearing up your room a little can be a great way to kick-start your productivity. This could include doing laundry, clearing things off your desk, or even just making your bed. You don’t necessarily have to clean every corner of your room to feel like your space is in better shape.

Sweat it out!

De-stress and take your mind off your work with a workout! Sometimes getting away from the computer and getting exercise can be just as productive as studying for a test. I find that getting out and moving, whether it’s on a walk in North Woods, in the gym, or in the dance studio helps me feel better and helps clear my head.

Journal

Sometimes the biggest block to getting started on your work is if you are thinking or worrying about other things. Journaling can help you get the thoughts out of your head and onto paper. I find this helps me create more mental space so I can focus on homework.

These tips are intended to help you feel better mentally and physically to get you back in the headspace to deal with the coming week. While these tips may not solve all of your problems (I wish they could), hopefully implementing a few of these ideas can help ward off the Sunday scaries and get you back on your feet!