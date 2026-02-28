How to Push Through Until Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are at that point in the semester where classes are no longer “new”, the snow seems to keep piling, and your homework assignments just keep adding up. Spring break is close, but not close enough.

If you’re counting down the days until break, you are not alone. Here is how to push through these next few weeks:

Don’t Get So Ahead of Yourself

Instead of dreading everything that’s to come in the next week, just think about what’s due in the next 48 hours.

It’s easy to get lost in the stress of your assignments, but breaking into smaller, more manageable windows makes everything feel less overwhelming. You don’t need to have the whole week figured out, just today.

Get a Hobby

I have found crocheting to be really relaxing for me in times of stress. These last few weeks seem to go so slow, and a hobby to lose yourself in makes time go by all that much quicker.

Plan your “Spring Break”

It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling somewhere warm, visiting friends, or going home. For break, you should give yourself something to look forward to.

Even if it’s just to picture the plan, or plan a detail, or reach out to some friends, your brain will feel better to know that something fun is being planned.

Remember your Community

Skidmore has so many different opportunities to help you conquer your stress. For your schoolwork you can go to PAC, office hours, or if your class has a TA you can reach out to them. To alleviate some stress you can go to the library and study with friends, go to a club meeting, or even play with some of the fidget toys in the library. You don’t need to isolate yourself here.

This is not Unusual

This happens every year, where the slump before break always hits. But, it’s predictable, and it doesn’t mean you’re failing or falling behind, it just means you need a break. In these breaks, they’re temporary, just like how what you feel now is temporary.

Spring break is coming, and I am feeling so excited for it. The sun will eventually set later, I’ll have less work, and eventually we will be feeling some warmer weather. But for now, take it one day at a time.