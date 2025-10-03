How to Combat Overconsumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These days it’s easy to fall into buying things you don’t need. On social media, TV, and radio, there are ads and influencers trying to sell you things. It can get overwhelming. If you feel overwhelmed by overconsumption, try one of the methods below:

1-in, 1-out strategy

The one in one out strategy is a great way to hold yourself accountable. For every product you buy you must finish or get rid of one from your collection. This is best for someone who is happy with their current level of consumption and want to maintain it. You start and end with the same amount of product, but it makes you plan out purchases, wait, and not make a purchase just cause something is trending. If you want to decrease the amount of products you own you can opt for a one in two out method.

Project Pan

Project Pan is a recent social media trend focused on deprogramming yourself from the cycle of overconsumption and finding joy in using what you already have. It’s meant for beauty products (makeup, fragrance, hair care, skincare, lotion, etc) but it can be done on household items too like cleaning supplies, snacks, or stationary. To do Project Pan, start by taking all of your products and take inventory – this is key so you can track progress and set your goal for how many products you want at the end of the project. Essentially, you work through your products one by one until you have nothing left in that category and need to buy more. Project Pan is great because of its flexibility. Choose to keep as little or as much as you’d like. Many enjoy the feeling of accomplishment they get from finishing their stock. For inspo, look up “Project Pan” on TikTok!

Marie Kondo Method

Marie Kondo is an organizational consultant and TV personality known for her Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. She is known for her decluttering method of simply asking yourself, “Does this spark joy?” If the item doesn’t, you must get rid of it. The Kondo method may be hard for those who are sentimental, but for some it helps them let go of items that no longer serve them.

Set a time limit

This method comes from a friend. On the first of the month, take note of all your clothes and everyday shoes, bags, accessories, and jewelry. On the last day of that month, look through them again and get rid of anything you haven’t used. I (as a very sentimental person who’s attached to my clothes), thought my friend was crazy for this, but all her stuff fits in her closet, and she uses every item in it.

Wait a month

Next time you get the urge to buy something just because you want it, add it to a “wishlist” in your notes. Wait a month and come back to see if you still want it. Waiting will make sure you truly want the item, not that you have been influenced.

Getting rid of an item doesn’t mean throwing it away, there are lots of sustainable options like the ones below.

Donating to shelters/thrift stores

Unopened beauty products can be donated to women’s shelters or homeless shelters. Clothes, dishes, furniture, vinyls, and more can be easily donated to local thrift stores.

No buy groups

On online platforms like Facebook or Reddit there are “no buy” groups where people either freely give or trade items with people in their area. Since no buy groups are generally unregulated you can list used items.