Five Things to do When You Feel Stressed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many of us know the feeling all too well: stress. Not only is it hard to deal with, but it may also be hard to manage and regulate. Below are five things you can do to help when those feelings arise from personal experience.

Color/crafts:

In moments where life feels chaotic and stressful, I find it helpful to color or complete a craft. Art successfully distracts me and always leaves me more relieved. For someone who’s on a budget, you can make do by simply folding an origami crane. This activity does not need to be expensive! Pinterest and Google have you covered, as there are a variety of free and cheap craft ideas.

Watch a movie:

Sometimes scrolling on Instagram reels or TikTok may come to your mind when you are looking to relax. However, in my experience these have been the least effective methods in aiding with my stress. If you are one of these people too, consider watching a movie or a YouTube video. These options may be more engaging and fun.

Hang with friends:

Spending time with my friends has by far been the most effective method for helping with my stress. I am able to lose track of time and enjoy moments so much more. Sometimes it can be instinctual to want to close up and be on your own, but this isn’t always the best option. Humans are built for connection after all.

Listen to music:

Music is another good way to lose track of the moment. I personally enjoy putting my AirPods in and listening to music on full blast as I dance around my room. Make sure you create a playlist that’s catchy, fun, and upbeat. Listening to sad music can sometimes have the opposite effect. Personally, it enhances my stress and sadness at the moment.

Get out of your room:

Staying in my room has never benefited me when stress comes about. Instead, I find going on a car ride or connecting with nature to be very helpful. It’s nice to have a change of scenery and enjoy a new landscape that I wouldn’t have otherwise gotten if I stayed in my room.

Remember that these tips may not all be successful for everyone. So, play around and see what works best for you!