Five Spooky October Activities in Saratoga Springs, NY

Happy October! As anyone lucky enough to witness our fall foliage can likely attest, October is one of the most beautiful times of year in the Capital Region. It also happens to be my favorite time of year on Skidmore’s campus- with the onset of sweater weather, (without the blues of full-on jacket weather) the fun of holiday-themed decor, (without the stress of December), and most importantly, the neverending quantity of fall activities happening both on and off campus. As a senior who is frantically attempting to take part in all the activities I’ve continuously pushed off “until next year,” I thought I would cut out the middle man of the internet (and the FOMO of seeing something you missed on Instagram) by sharing some of my finds. These activities are a mix of paid and free events in the next few weeks and are located within a 15-minute drive from campus!