Five Spooky October Activities in Saratoga Springs, NY

Happy October! As anyone lucky enough to witness our fall foliage can likely attest, October is one of the most beautiful times of year in the Capital Region. It also happens to be my favorite time of year on Skidmore’s campus- with the onset of sweater weather, (without the blues of full-on jacket weather) the fun of holiday-themed decor, (without the stress of December), and most importantly, the neverending quantity of fall activities happening both on and off campus. As a senior who is frantically attempting to take part in all the activities I’ve continuously pushed off “until next year,” I thought I would cut out the middle man of the internet (and the FOMO of seeing something you missed on Instagram) by sharing some of my finds. These activities are a mix of paid and free events in the next few weeks and are located within a 15-minute drive from campus!
- Haunted Saratoga Ghost Tours
-
When? Every Fri/Sat through October
What? A 90-minute guided walking tour that will “take you in search of the countless ghosts rumored to haunt the city.”
How much? $22 per adult
- Ghosts of Saratoga Trolley Tours
-
When? Oct 10, 17, 24, & 31 @7pm
What? “A unique 90-minute guided trolley tour of numerous ghostly locations in Saratoga”
How much? $35 per adult
https://hauntedhistorytrail.com/events/ghosts-of-saratoga-trolley-tours-saratoga-springs
- Witch Walk & Dance
-
When? Saturday, Oct 19 from 2-9pm
What? a fundraiser/benefit in downtown Saratoga to raise donations to support animal organizations, with over 500 participants coming together to dance in their most imaginative “witchy attire”
How much? Free, but donations encouraged
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/witch-walk-dance-2024-in-saratoga-springs-ny-registration-1000923919387
- Saratoga Fall Festival
-
When? Saturday, Oct 26 12-3pm
What? A celebration of the fall season in downtown Saratoga, with trick-or-treating, live music, face painting and more. Costumes encouraged!
How much? Free!
- Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa
-
When? Fri, Sat and some Sundays through October (plus Halloween)
What? A spooky guided haunted hayride in Ballston Spa, complete with four additional haunted walking locations
How much? $42.95 per person