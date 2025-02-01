Five Hacks to Slow Down on Late-Night Scrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

If you’re anything like me or the typical college student, you spend more time than you’d prefer to admit scrolling on your phone in bed instead of going to sleep. Despite all the limits I tried for myself, like setting a screen time passcode and using Do Not Disturb, I recently concluded that the best way to end the shame spiral is by taking matters out of my own hands completely. Here is that hack, as well as three others that might help you to do the same.