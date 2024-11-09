Effective ways of dealing with Post Elections Stress Disorder: means for finding inner peace and stability

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost everyone knows how difficult election seasons are in terms of their psychological health. Period of outcome interpretation triggers the maximum anxiety levels that may be hard to cope with. However, in the de-facto state of peacefulness and gratitude, coping mechanisms are present. Finally, on a positive note, how to alleviate the fear of what you may be as a result of the election. To stay calm and composed in tough times – as usual.

Take Advantage of Campus Wellness Resources

Skidmore College offers many resources to help students manage stress. Start by visiting your campus wellness center, which provides activities, workshops, and guidance for handling high-stress periods. You can also visit Skidmores to schedule therapy dog visits during peak times of anxiety. Who doesn’t feel better after a cuddle with a furry friend?! If you’re dealing with intense emotions, counselors on campus can offer professional support to help you unpack and manage them.

Unplug

Although it may be challenging to disengage from the current election, excessive exposure can cause anxiety and tension. To limit the sources of information, it is advised to set aside particular viewing periods and adhere to them strictly. It is often known that taking a break and relaxing is necessary for mental well-being. When social media becomes a stressful resource, particularly when it comes to political communication, it can lead to a loss of control. Stop following those too-dramatic accounts and manage screen exposure to put such content on hold.

Form a Grounding Ritual

Calming activities that are grounded, like journaling, taking a stroll in the evening, or morning meditation, might be beneficial. Mindless physical labor has been useful for handling chaos when most things seem out of order as morning routines require doing something.

Stretch Your Legs

Some good physical exercises, sports activities, and growth can be achieved. Run if you like or try breathing exercises; why not just a warm-up in the morning hours? One needs mindless physical labor to help suppress the fierceness of bipolar energy and disfigure all the servility.

Ask Your Friends for Help

One of the best ways to feel supported is to spend time with friends. Setting limits is OK, though, if you need some time away from political conversations. Make a positive suggestion, such as sharing something funny, cooking a meal together, or engaging in a pastime.

Engage in Mindfulness Practice

Practicing mindfulness is a great way to stay in the moment and stop worrying thoughts. Try a basic breathing technique, such as taking four breaths, holding them for seven, and then letting them out for eight. To help you relax and feel more rooted, repeat as necessary.

Be Creative in Your Expression

Being creative can be a really effective way to decompress. Writing, sketching, baking, or creating are all forms of self-expression that can help you decompress and remind yourself that you are in charge of your creativity and self-expression.

Pay Attention to What You Can Manage

It’s simple to feel helpless when the stakes are great. It can be empowering to concentrate on individual or group-based activities. Participate in campus organizations, volunteer locally, or pursue personal objectives. These activities aid in regaining a feeling of direction and control.

Anxiety about election results is normal, but with the correct techniques and assistance, you may find peace amid chaos. Put your health first, be compassionate with yourself, and go one step at a time. You’re capable!