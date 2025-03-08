Incorporating running into your busy schedule as a college student may seem impossible —and frankly, unnecessary— if your image of a ‘runner’ is someone waking up at 7 am to jog in a matching set. But as someone who throws on a hand-me-down t-shirt and runs because it makes it that much easier to manage my pasttime of being the world’s biggest overthinker, running has changed my life for the better. Whether you’re running for a change in routine, mental health reasons, or just to get moving, here are five tips to make it a little less intimidating.
- the fastest way to improve is to… slow down
-
It seems logical that running faster would be the quickest road to improvement- if you’re running at a slower pace than last time, how are you getting better? But surprisingly, the fastest way to improve isn’t to speed up at all. By deliberately running at a slower pace for longer, you will not only notice yourself getting faster but also less strain on your joints and muscles. 80% of your runs should be at a talking pace- yes, that means a pace you can hold a conversation at! Don’t be shy, call your mom.
- remember to Fuel up!
-
There’s a reason running makes you starving- your body is in need of some fuel! Listen to it, and you’ll be all the better for it. I’m currently partial to a bagel with whipped cottage cheese. (Yes, this requires the blender, and yes, my roommates occasionally make fun of me.) If you’re too sleepy from your run to cook, there is no more efficient dining hall swipe than a post-run meal.
- multi-tasking is your friend
-
Now don’t underestimate the power of a kicker playlist, but if you find yourself distracted with stress about a reading or newly-introduced concept from class, what’s stopping you from learning while you run? There is also something hilarious about looking around you and thinking, nobody knows I’m listening to an audiobook of Middlemarch as I jog right now.
- intimidated by the gym? run outside
-
I first got into running during COVID on my family’s trusty basement treadmill, where I could sing out loud to music to my heart’s desire, so I was dreading the transition into using the school fitness room. While the sheet of black ice has recently forced me to face my fears, I spent a long time not stepping foot in the gym, instead running on the track, Broadway, or the trails in North Woods. While I still run into people in North Woods, more often than not they are accompanied by a dog that will try to jog along with me.
- find a schedule that works for you
-
Knowing myself and my time-management skills, I try to run during smaller daily gaps, to avoid turning it into a three-hour affair. (also known as thirty minutes of scrolling on my phone until I get into a running ~headspace~) As awful as having an 8:40am is, I can throw a sweater over my gym clothes and head over with time to spare before my next class. But running doesn’t have to be a daytime activity- if you’re not an early riser, don’t be afraid to go when it’s less busy at night! If you wake up bright and early though, more power to you.