4 Ways to Recover From Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is a quintessential college experience, traveling with friends to somewhere warm and getting your mind off midterms are a highlight of the spring. Spring Break can be exhausting though, and requires a physical and mental recovery. Here are 5 ways to recover by the time classes start up:

1: Electrolytes

Don’t underestimate the power of hydration. Being in the sun, going out at night, and walking around your destination take a lot out of you, and when you are caught up in the fun of a vacation it’s easy to completely forget about drinking water. Electrolyte packets are the easiest way to replenish your body because unlike water, it contains salt, which makes your body hold on to the water instead of it just passing through your system. My favorite electrolytes are Hoop Fuel, Liquid IV, and Nuun Tablets for an affordable option.

2: Sleep

Its hard to get a good night of sleep while sharing hotel rooms, snoring roommates and late night conversations lead to restless nights. For a few days following your return home, forget the alarm and sleep as long as your body needs. Sleep is the most important part of this whole list, aim for a minimum of 8 hours for the first few nights.

3: Get back to school early

While its tempting to have as much time at home or on vacation as possible, its helpful to give yourself time to settle in back at school. I prefer to arrive on campus a full day before my classes start so that I can clean my room, catch up on homework, and get dinner with a friend. By the time morning classes start you are readjusted, prepared, and avoid all chaos.

4: Spend some time alone

As someone with a social battery, taking alone time after a vacation is required. Sometimes, you just need a day in your room. Watch TV, scroll on your phone, read a book, go on a walk, order some food, do anything that recharges your battery. By the end of your day alone, you will be ready to socialize with friends, classmates, and teammates.

Source: https://uwm.edu/wellness/beat-the-burnout-how-to-stay-motivated-before-after-spring-break