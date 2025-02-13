The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has a way of bringing out the best in me. There’s something about the festive atmosphere—the heart-shaped decorations, the sweet treats, and the overall sense of joy—that makes everything feel just a little bit more magical. It’s the perfect excuse to indulge in the things I love and embrace the season of love in all its forms.

Pink is My Favorite Color

For me, Valentine’s Day is all about the pink. From the moment the holiday season kicks off, I’m already excited about the sea of pink and red decorations that flood every store and space. There’s something so comforting about being surrounded by my favorite color—it feels like a dream. Whether it’s heart-shaped balloons, sparkly pink banners, or little pink gifts, everything about the holiday seems to be designed for someone like me, who’s completely obsessed with pink.

What’s even better is that it’s the perfect excuse to wear my favorite color from head to toe. Whether I’m slipping into a cozy pink sweater or dressing up in something a little fancier, I love getting into the spirit of the holiday. Honestly, I’d wear pink no matter the time of year, but having an entire day dedicated to it makes it even more special.

Valentines? No. Galentines? YES.

For me, the best part of Valentine’s Day is celebrating with my friends, especially my girl friends. Enter Galentine’s Day—the perfect alternative to the traditional romantic holiday.

Thanks to platforms like TikTok and Instagram, I’ve seen so many creative and fun ideas for celebrating with the girls, from cute decorations to themed outfits and fun activities. It’s something I look forward to every year, and it’s the ideal opportunity to connect with friends and show some love to the amazing women in my life.

Last year, I had the chance to attend a Galentine’s event hosted by Her Campus at SJSU, and it was one of the most fun and laid-back celebrations I could’ve imagined. We had stations to decorate candles, create personalized cards, take fun photos, and enjoy ice cream. The atmosphere was relaxed and filled with laughter, and it was the perfect opportunity to bond with new friends while catching up with old ones. The decorations were on point, and the entire event captured the true spirit of Valentine’s Day—celebrating love in all its forms, not just the romantic kind.

Leaving that event, I felt incredibly grateful for the friendships in my life. Sometimes, spending time with people who truly understand and support you is the best way to feel fulfilled. Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about a romantic partner—it’s a day to appreciate the loved ones around you, whether they’re friends, family, or anyone who brings joy into your life.

I Can Buy Myself Flowers

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for celebrating with others—it’s also the perfect time to treat yourself. Every year, I make sure to visit the delightful flower shop near my college campus and pick out a bouquet for myself. There’s something about having fresh flowers in the house that instantly makes everything feel more festive, and what better time than Valentine’s Day? Plus, many flower shops offer special discounts around this time, making it a great excuse to indulge in a little self-love.

I also like to grab some chocolates or other sweet treats to enjoy throughout the day. There’s something empowering about spoiling yourself and taking care of your own happiness.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be about a romantic partner—it’s just as much about appreciating yourself. I’ve found that embracing self-love on this day is not only fulfilling but it can also be more rewarding than waiting for someone else to do it for you. Let’s be real—sometimes it’s just easier (and a lot less stressful) to treat yourself, knowing you’ll get exactly what you want.

What is your favorite thing about Valentine's Day?