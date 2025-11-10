The Positive Side of Social Media That No One Talks About 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For some reason, every generation before Gen Z seems to have something against social media. Whenever something goes wrong in a teenager’s life, the first thing parents say is, “It’s because of that phone.”

Sure, there are plenty of downsides, but maybe it’s time we stop overlooking the good that social media can do. When used intentionally, it can actually be a tool for career growth, creativity, connection, and learning.

Let’s start with the most obvious: people are literally building careers on social media. Chances are, while doomscrolling, you’ve stumbled upon creators making recipe videos, sharing fashion tips, or posting funny skits. And yes, many of them are making money from it.

Over the past decade, the rise of influencers, content creators, and digital entrepreneurs has reshaped how we think about work. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube give people the freedom to express themselves and even turn their passions into income.

Artists can promote and sell their work, dancers can reach wider audiences, and small creators can build communities around what they love. And it’s not just individuals, because businesses are thriving online too.

Nearly every company has a social media team these days. For instance, Duolingo’s playful use of its green owl mascot has turned it into a viral meme. They lean into the jokes about the owl “showing up at your door” if you skip a lesson, and it works!

Their quirky posts keep the brand relevant and relatable without spending millions on traditional advertising.

For small businesses, social media is a game-changer. With posts, stories, and reels, they can advertise for free, connect directly with customers through polls and direct messages, and build genuine relationships with their audience.

Real-time interaction means companies can respond to feedback instantly, something traditional marketing could never offer.

But social media isn’t just about monetization or branding. It’s also about connection. It helps people stay in touch, share life updates, and reconnect with old friends.

Personally, I love posting photo dumps on my story, like cute collages that capture random memories before I clear out my camera roll. Sometimes, those posts start unexpected conversations with friends I haven’t talked to in a while, or even with mutuals I’ve never met in person.

Online connections can be real connections too.

For many, social media is also a space for belonging. Gamers connect through Discord servers, book lovers build communities on TikTok, and people even meet their partners online! Beyond friendships, social media empowers users to spread awareness and make a difference.

Platforms have become key spaces for activism and education, whether it’s the Black Lives Matter movement reaching a global audience or creators using their pages to teach and inform.

Educational accounts like the Organic Chemistry Tutor, for instance, help thousands of students every day. While misinformation is an issue, social media can serve as a starting point for learning, encouraging users to dig deeper and fact-check for themselves.

At the end of the day, social media is what we make of it. It can drain us, or it can inspire us. The key is mindful use, like curating your feed with intention and seeing it as a space for creativity and community rather than comparison.

