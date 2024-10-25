The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In high school, I was incredibly secretive about my academic life. I grew up in the Bay Area, where there is high pressure to pursue studies in STEM. Because of that, I felt the need to pretend that I excelled in math and science, even though I knew I struggled in both. Society tends to prioritize STEM fields, making non-STEM majors seem “less valuable” or “easier” due to the lack of foundational math and science course requirements. As a communications major, I frequently get asked what I even learn in my classes, if it’s worth it, and what kind of job I could possibly get with my degree. On the internet, I’ve come across countless memes about art or music majors being broke, reinforcing the belief that only STEM majors lead to stable, high-paying jobs. This mindset can leave non-STEM students feeling undervalued or uncertain about their futures. I’ve felt this way myself and still feel almost embarrassed about not being good at STEM subjects or choosing a social sciences major.

Non-STEM departments often receive less funding, leading to fewer scholarships, grants, and research opportunities. Even campus career fairs are often dominated by STEM employers, leaving non-STEM students with fewer chances to connect with industry professionals. For instance, at my university, the majority of upcoming career fairs are catered toward STEM majors. While STEM careers may have clear, direct paths due to their specialized training, non-STEM careers can feel more abstract, leading to anxiety about post-graduation prospects. Without established programs like internships or co-ops, non-STEM students may need to work harder to build connections in their fields. Especially in communications, the abstract nature of the field of study can make it challenging to identify clear job opportunities and specific career paths.

Soft skills like critical thinking, creativity, communication, and cultural understanding, crucial in the arts and humanities, are often overshadowed by technical skills. It is crucial to recognize that creativity is just as important as logic. Who designs the interfaces we use on our devices? Who composes the music we enjoy daily? The skills developed by non-STEM majors are valuable and transferable, yet they’re not always acknowledged. For every logical innovation, there’s a creative element that brings it to life.

Parents often push their children toward STEM, believing these fields guarantee prestige and financial security. In the tech-heavy Bay Area, I’ve seen parents pressure their kids to go into tech or medicine, assuming these are the only paths to success. This societal expectation that “real” success comes from STEM makes non-STEM students feel the need to justify their academic choices. As a non-STEM major, I often find myself defending my potential for success, emphasizing my strengths in English and communication over math and science.

I chose Communications because I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and learn more about human interaction, but I’m still figuring out what career paths I can pursue and how I can apply what I’ve learned after graduation.

If we, as non-STEM majors, unite and challenge the stigma, perhaps one day we won’t have to constantly prove our worth or feel insecure about our choices. During my time so far in college, I’ve been meeting people from all kinds of majors—journalism, public relations, graphic design, animation, even anthropology and communicative disorders. Meeting these diverse individuals has made me feel less out of place, knowing that there’s value in every field, not just STEM.

