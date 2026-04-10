Spring Pairings: Pick an Activity, Get a Book Recommendation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The onset of spring brings beautiful warm weather and fresh beginnings. Whenever March rolls around, I’m itching to get busy, get outside, appreciate nature, try something new, and explore.

For those of you who feel the same and want to enjoy the season with the company of a good book, read on. Here are nine springtime activities with an accompanying book recommendation.

Pairing 1: Picnicking in the park with the novel “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery

Anne Shirley-Cuthbert loved picnics, especially those set in the spring, calling them highly “romantical” adventures.

Why not take a page out of her book and lounge upon a blanket in the grass with raspberry cordial and layered cake?

Whether you spend it with yourself as a self-care solo date, or with friends as a chance to catch up, picnics are a great way to enjoy the bright weather and get some fresh air after a darker winter spent inside.

Pairing 2: Hosting a tea party with the graphic novel “The Tea Dragon Society” by Kay O’Neill

This pairing is for those who love the playful softness of spring and want to reconnect with their inner child. If you’re interested in slow living, the art of caretaking, and magical creatures, consider picking up this illustrated story this spring (alongside a cucumber sandwich or two).

Pairing 3: Picking springtime fruits with the book “Upstream: Selected Essays” by Mary Oliver

I was debating pairing this book with gardening instead. After all, what I most take away from Oliver’s words is the invitation to immerse yourself in the natural world. In whatever way you see fit, connect with the wild with intention and devotion.

That is, if you choose to pick fruits (lemons, strawberries, or early cherries, for example), do it with attention and care. If you choose to garden, do it also with the mindset of learning from and respecting the world around you.

Pairing 4: Strolling through a farmer’s market with book “The Orange and Other Poems” by Wendy Cope

For me, farmer’s markets have always been about appreciating the beauty in the mundane, and loving the ordinary acts of daily life. Wendy Cope’s poems are great company for anyone looking to romanticize their spring shopping.

Whether your stroll is accompanied by the actual scent of citrus fruits or simply the imagined, I hope this book allows you a moment to pause in the world and think, “I love you. I’m glad I exist.”

Pairing 5: Visiting a flower garden with the novel “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Emerging from the cold stagnation of winter, it’s easy to feel all sorts of under-the-weather. But it’s always nice to know that there’s hope for healing once nature comes alive again in the spring.

In this book, Mary Lennox finds that, just as gardens can bloom again with dedication and effort, so can we. If you’re feeling stuck in a cycle of sickliness or pessimism, visit a flower garden to feel refreshed and read this book to remember that healing is on the horizon.

Pairing 6: Environmental volunteering for a local cause with the biography “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Ideally, Earth Day wouldn’t just be one day of the year, and people would always concern themselves with environmental health and wellbeing.

Blending Indigenous folklore and wisdom with modern-day science, this book explores the symbiotic relationship between people and the land.

What better way to appreciate nature than to give back to it, by picking up trash, maintaining trails, educating others, planting trees, and much more?

Pairing 7: Embarking on a nature hike with the novel “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Bilbo Baggins, a little creature pushed into the vast land beyond his home one April morning, is the epitome of spring bringing opportunities for new adventures.

That’s why I could think of no other story to keep on hand for someone looking to explore the wider world around them on an outdoor trek.

I hope every nature hike is a chance for you to experience the same thrill Bilbo did when he burst out his front door yelling, “I’m going on an adventure!”

Pairing 8: Trying a new craft with the graphic novel “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman

Assembling flower bouquets, painting a watercolor landscape, or getting a head start on your Christmas knitting. Any creative endeavor you choose would find a home in the art classroom Charlie Spring takes refuge in in this uplifting and colorfully whimsical comic.

The same way this story highlights queer joy as a celebration of personal expression, creating art is also a celebration of personal expression. Why not pair them hand-in-hand?

Pairing 9: Spring cleaning with the novel “Howl’s Moving Castle” by Diana Wynne Jones

Maybe your house has had enough of your crafting, and needs a good cleaning instead.

Sophie Hatter takes on the role of cleaning lady for a fantastical travelling castle, regaining control and her confidence by scrubbing and decluttering, sweeping away the winter dullness of her old life and stepping into spring’s magical excitement as she enters her new life.

What spring activities and stories are you looking forward to enjoying this season? Let us know at @HerCampusSJSU!