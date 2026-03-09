March Madness: How I Stay Afloat Amidst A Stressful Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March has arrived, and that means many things for us college students. Midterm season, grade plummeting, daylight savings, and packed schedules. Ultimately, we are now at a time of immense workloads with a lot more anxiety and weight on our shoulders.

So,is there a solution for this? The short answer for this is not entirely. As college students, we are required to face a level of stress, some more than others, to reach our fullest potentials and make our goals a reality.

At the same time, when stress becomes excessive, it shows in our performance and even just our general quality of life.

As someone that’s dealing with a stacked schedule and still wanting to take time for myself, I have a few ways to keep the balance in my life.

Everyone says this one, but I truly mean it. This is your sign that procrastination may be the root of half your problems. I am 100% guilty of this. I’ve found myself getting so used to waiting until the last minute that this is now a habitual issue.

March is the best time to break that! With midterms quickly approaching and our lives ramping up, consider mapping out your weeks to avoid completing an assignment at 11:55 p.m.

I can honestly say that this is a work in progress for me, but I try to use my planners diligently and manage my time in a way where I can complete my tasks with enough leg room for technical difficulties or just mere laziness.

Hydration!! I’m a chronic dehydrated gal. That being said, I’ve noticed and experienced my lack of hydrating, which has led to dangerous outcomes. I think we forget that water is a necessary liquid for our bodies.

After all, it is 70% of our making! Keeping that Owala on you like it’s your pride and joy gets you into the habit of drinking more water, which fuels your day and keeps you energized. Sometimes even a glass allows me to feel more ready for what is to come in the day.

I love going to the gym, but I tend to slip out of it and fall off the wagon when I know I have a big paper to write or an exam to study for. On the contrary, working out is actually the most effective when you are stressed and need to burn off that nervous energy.

Even when I’m upset or just had a hard crash out, I try to head on the treadmill for 20 minutes or do a quick core workout. Not only do I feel snatched afterwards, but my body has released endorphins and I feel happier. Plus, bring a friend to lighten the mood.

This leads me to my last tip. A social life should be a constant in your college journey. Your relationships are there for you not only in your ups, but also when you need to pick me up or feel like you want to step away from your computer for a while.

Go grab some food or engage in some harmless window shopping with your bestie, and I can guarantee that you will feel lighter and stress-reduced.

These tips aren’t going to change your life overnight, but implementing techniques like these will show a better quality of life over time, even if we spend a little too much time being sedentary or staring at our computers. With time comes change, so be gracious with yourself but stay persistent!



How are you destressing this season? Leave us a message @HerCampusSJSU!