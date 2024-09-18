Imposter Syndrome Amongst First-Generation and International Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows the feeling of the first day at a new school; the nervousness of searching for your classes, meeting friendly faces, and wondering if you’ll fit in. It’s something that we’ve all felt before, but funnily enough, we convince ourselves that we’re the only ones that feel this way. Starting a new chapter as a college student opens a whole world of opportunities: the opportunity to figure out who you are, what you’re passionate about, and who you’ll become.

Navigating the demands of higher education can be challenging for many, but for certain students, the experience is often exacerbated by imposter syndrome, which can undermine their mental health and academic success in negative ways. According to the National Library of Medicine, imposter syndrome is “a behavioral health phenomenon described as self-doubt of intellect, skills, or accomplishments among high-achieving individuals.” From a study done in 2019 by Brigham Young University, researchers found that twenty percent of college students experience imposter syndrome. Whereas, fifty-six percent to eighty-two percent of international college students experience imposter syndrome, according to a systemic review done by the National Cancer Institute. Adjusting to a new city or environment may cause first-generation students and international students to feel isolated from their college and peers, which can sabotage their success.

Following the transition from high school to college, first-generation college students face barriers, such as battling imposter syndrome that impacts their academic performance and ultimately decreases their chances of receiving their diploma. First-generation college students are “more likely to be of racial/ethnic minorities and from lower income families; have lower standardized test scores; and rely on grants, scholarships, and loans.” Since they are the first in their family to attend college, first-generation students are placed at an academic disadvantage compared to their peers and may lack a proper support system.

When students transition into college and university, there are certain academic and social expectations that may put pressure on them: juggling lectures, joining clubs, and navigating a new campus, to name a few. These external pressures can negatively impact their mental health, causing feelings of self-doubt to the point where students “reported difficulties with time management skills, effective study skills, and achieving a work-life balance.”

Beyond academic expectations, first-generation students also have to adjust to the social norms of their college, make friends, and adapt to a new city or country if they move out of state for college. First-generation students can develop imposter syndrome and end up invalidating their abilities and accomplishments because they feel isolated from their peers, who might not face the same challenges.

Besides first-gen students, another group that has high reported levels of imposter syndrome are international students. Some experiences that students who study abroad face are culture shock, language barriers, discrimination, and homesickness. All of these are contributors to imposter syndrome. One international student wrote, “In some bizarrely nostalgic manner, I harken back to an old childhood fear of aliens in my mind — hidden, menacing, mysterious, lurking in the shadows, walking among us, unbeknownst to all. Except, I am not the one watching out for them. The impostor within me panics — people are on to me, and my cover is under attack.” (Daily Trojan, 2020.)

In relation to imposter syndrome, perfectionism also plays a role in distorting someone’s perception of themselves and their abilities. Since perfectionism is a personality trait, there are supposedly three dimensions to it that relate to each other: “self-oriented perfectionism (placing high standards on self), other-oriented perfectionism (placing high standards on others), and socially prescribed perfectionism (perception that others have placed high and unrealistic expectations on oneself.”

There are two types of perfectionism that a person can experience; normal perfectionism and neurotic perfectionism. When someone is a normal perfectionist, they get satisfaction from achieving their high standards that they set for themselves, and it enhances their self-esteem. This type of personality is useful in a highly competitive environment like the workplace or finishing projects, since it will motivate people to do better. However, neurotic perfectionists never think that anything they do is good enough and that they can’t live up to their expectations. Neurotic perfectionists often experience depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem as a result.

In times of isolation, college students need a strong community of support to help them navigate through this life transition. However, many first-generation and international students don’t receive the emotional support that they need “since their families do not have a full understanding of the demands of higher education.” Without the support from their families, both groups of students may feel more stress and disconnected from their peers, who experience the conventional college life, while they struggle with shouldering the weight of being the first in their family to graduate.

Like any other students on campus, first-generation and international students need a system of support that considers their needs, and ensures that they have an academic environment where they can thrive. Luckily, there is a surplus of student resources that are tailored for these kinds of issues.

At San Jose State University, the SJSU Education Opportunity Program (EOP) is “committed to establishing a positive college experience for every student”, and is “dedicated to increasing access and academic excellence by offering intentional support services and multifaceted community engagement.” To help first-generation students navigate campus life and the college transition, SJSU EOP has three programs and services to cater to students’ needs.

The EOP’s Summer Bridge program provides first-year students with the opportunity to network with other EOP students and get accustomed to campus resources. If students seek guidance from their peers, SJSU EOP provides mentoring with their New Student Mentors (NSM) or I Can, I Will (ICIW) programs. These mentorships are for first-year students, who will be paired with mentors, to ease the transition into SJSU. First-generation students are “empowered through meticulously designed weekly meetings with trained peer mentors who provide motivation, accountability and a process for engagement with campus.” Lastly, the I Can, I Will program is geared towards “increasing the retention and graduation rates of men of color, including African-American, Latino, and Pacific Islander males” who are a part of SJSU EOP.

The final resource I want to explore is the International Student & Scholar Services (ISSS.) This program provides an inclusive, supportive environment for international students through immigration advising and other programs that allow for a smooth transition from students’ home country to the San Jose community.

Building these bridges of support for first-generation students and international students makes a world of difference on their way to receiving their diplomas. Anyone can fall victim to imposter syndrome. However, having these ties to their college community increases their chances of success.

