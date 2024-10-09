The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

When I first stepped onto campus as a freshman, reality hit much differently than the expectations I’d set. From the media to older friends, I was led to believe that college would be all about making tons of friends on day one and having endless fun. For example, I imagined bonding with my orientation group, hanging out with my entire dorm floor, and attending parties every weekend. But the reality? I spoke to two people from orientation once or twice, never talked to anyone on my floor, and only went to a handful of parties the entire year.

On move-in day, I mostly spoke with my roommates. I found myself hesitant to leave my room. I was nervous about being alone. I was struggling to make connections. Eventually, I reconnected with old friends from middle and high school, but I realized that if I wanted to expand my circle, I’d have to put myself out there. So, I joined a dance team, attended club recruitment events, and made friends through classes—which, surprisingly, became a great way to meet people. Despite these efforts, fall semester still left me feeling unfulfilled, as my college experience wasn’t shaping up the way I had hoped. I hadn’t fully pushed myself to engage with others, and my world mostly revolved around classes and dance. It seemed like everyone else was thriving and enjoying their college experience, while I was left feeling out of place.

Academically, I came in determined. After an underwhelming high school experience, college became my “redemption era.” I improved my time management, attended every class, and prepared thoroughly for tests. Personal efforts like waking up early, going to the gym, and dressing up boosted both my confidence and academic performance.

Spring semester arrived with a similar hope of quickly making friends, but it didn’t happen right away. That’s when I realized it’s better to start the semester with no expectations and let the surprises come naturally. A few weeks in, I joined Her Campus and met new people at every event. It was a relief to step away from academics for a bit and enjoy the stress-free events. This period taught me that unlike high school, where everything was about college apps, college is different. Here, I was driven by intrinsic motivation. Doing things for myself became the best way to live a fulfilled experience.

Over time, I became more comfortable talking to my spring semester classmates, gradually building the communication skills I’d been struggling with for so long. I also joined a friend group but as time went on, the dynamics started consuming too much of my energy. Spring semester felt like a rollercoaster, filled with lessons on adulthood, navigating friendships, and balancing responsibilities. Despite the challenges, I pushed through and ended the semester with straight A’s, even though my mental health started to take a hit toward the end.

Looking back, spring wasn’t all bad. I made unforgettable memories—from meeting exchange students to late-night hangouts and mini road trips with friends. I went through a personal transformation—haircuts, new piercings, and all. Though I lost touch with some parts of myself, I also felt more like myself in other ways.

Freshman year, I realized, wasn’t meant to be the dreamlike experience I had hoped for. It was a time period to settle in and adjust. By summer, I embraced self-reflection and healing. Vacation plans and reconnecting with my high school friends helped me recharge. As the new school year approached, I was ready for a fresh start.

Fast forward to now, at the end of September and just the beginning of my sophomore year. I landed a great on-campus job, joined a new club, became more active in others, and started taking fun classes. Most excitingly, I moved into a new dorm with my own space to decorate. I’ve met more people, gone to parties, and attended social events—making up for the first-year experiences I had craved. This month alone has been more fulfilling than my entire freshman year. Although I’m busy juggling everything, I’m finally having the fun I’d previously only fantasized about.

Being involved on campus is key, and I’m glad I’m making the most of it now. College life is about more than just academics—it’s about finding the balance between working hard and enjoying the ride.

Are you a college student? How’s your experience going so far? Share your story with @HerCampusSJSU on Instagram!